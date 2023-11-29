Investing in children’s futures

Camp Fire First Texas was founded in 1914 with the goal of shaping and supporting youth and families. Over one hundred years later, they continue to support children and youth in North Texas with activities and spaces where they can form lasting relationships and have life-enhancing experiences, including everything from summer camp to school readiness.

Before working with TriNet, Camp Fire First Texas handled all their HR and operations needs internally, which they found to be time-consuming and burdensome on their team. With TriNet, they found the full-service HR provider they needed to make managing and supporting their team easier and more reliable, with easy-to-use tools and resources, plus access to competitive benefits, all with fee transparency. Camp Fire First Texas is working to become the most impactful nonprofit in their region, and they know that TriNet will continue to support them as they work to achieve their goal.