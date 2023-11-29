Customer StoriesCamp Fire First Texas

Camp Fire First Texas

Company size
100+ Employees

Industry
Nonprofit

Location
Fort Worth, TX

Challenge
A leading North Texas nonprofit with seasonal workforce requirements needed a cost-effective, comprehensive, and advanced HR solution that addressed their unique employment needs.

Solution
TriNet supports Camp Fire First Texas with easy-to-use technology, access to competitive benefits, and the technology and resources they need to manage their fluctuating workforce.

The reason we selected TriNet was really the transparency in their fees. We didn't find that offering in other PEOs.”
Investing in children’s futures

Camp Fire First Texas was founded in 1914 with the goal of shaping and supporting youth and families. Over one hundred years later, they continue to support children and youth in North Texas with activities and spaces where they can form lasting relationships and have life-enhancing experiences, including everything from summer camp to school readiness.

Before working with TriNet, Camp Fire First Texas handled all their HR and operations needs internally, which they found to be time-consuming and burdensome on their team. With TriNet, they found the full-service HR provider they needed to make managing and supporting their team easier and more reliable, with easy-to-use tools and resources, plus access to competitive benefits, all with fee transparency. Camp Fire First Texas is working to become the most impactful nonprofit in their region, and they know that TriNet will continue to support them as they work to achieve their goal.

Related Customer Stories
Sabrina Perales- Pat Tillman Foundation
Pat Tillman Foundation

Sabrina Perales, Director of Operations

Read more
Whitney_Loy_Interview_2.png
McCarton Foundation

Whitney Loy, Chief Executive Officer

Read more
Civic-Actions-situ_blur2-5.jpg
CivicActions

Tatiana Hernandez, Senior People Operations Professional

Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification