Partnering with the right people

In addition to a powerful framework and ability to scale with the business, Bob has been especially impressed with the people at TriNet. “The quality of people at TriNet is amazing. When I need to talk to an HR expert about anything, they’re readily available and always knowledgeable. It really helps me see TriNet as our HR partner..”

Aside from their great everyday experiences with TriNet HR consultants, Zap Surgical also found incredible support during COVID-19. TriNet provided a quick response and the high level of attentiveness that Zap Surgical needed, helping to ensure the business had access to the latest best practices, compliance requirements and more, especially as they returned to the office. He leaned on TriNet for help throughout the pandemic and felt that their expertise and tools were critical, especially in helping provide the resources and support Zap Surgical needed to acquire a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and to file for the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC).

The future is bright for Zap Surgical Systems and their team as they expand access to care for patients across the world. With TriNet by their side since the very beginning, Bob’s outlook is positive. “I am confident that as we grow and have the need to scale, I won’t need to worry about scaling my HR infrastructure. I know TriNet can handle it.”