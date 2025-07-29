Nothing Bundt Cakes - Glendale
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Location
Glendale, AZ
Challenge
A growing franchisee, with multiple bakeries, needed a PEO that could reduce the amount of time their team spent managing HR, payroll, and compliance, while providing access to benefits for their team members.
Solution
TriNet provides the easy-to-use technology and hands-on support that Rob Kelly needs to more easily manage his team members across each location, as well as access to cost-effective benefits for their team.
It is a great peace of mind knowing that I've got TriNet, who is capable and has shown they can expand right along with us and knowing that it's all taken care of just like that.”
Growing a bakery business
Rob Kelly opened his first franchise location in 2012 in the West Valley of Phoenix, the 56th Nothing Bundt Cakes location in the country. Since then, his team continues to grow, recently celebrating the opening of their fifth bakery.
As they began to expand, Rob knew he needed a PEO to minimize time spent on administrative tasks. Extensive research proved that TriNet is the right fit, providing the technology and support he needs to support his team and grow, as well as access to benefits. TriNet offers this franchisee peace of mind every day, as well as the capabilities to scale along with the business.