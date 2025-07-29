We've been blessed with our success as a franchisee here in the West Valley of Phoenix. Starting back in 2012, we opened our first location. At that time, we were at number 56 in the country from all over. Up to today, where our fifth location has now opened, it's been a wonderful journey. As we started our pathway with this brand, we handled all of our HR, all of our payroll. It was all done strictly by ourselves. As we started to experience success, and we decided to expand and grow, and we opened a second bakery. The labor involved with that administration doubles, but we don't get that extra hours just added to our day and added to our week. We spent nine months of due diligence, talking with many, many different PEOs. We wanted to make sure that we made the right decision. After much, much deliberation, we settled on TriNet. TriNet's assistance in our day-to-day HR work really comes down to ensuring that we're compliant. Having TriNet's resources, having somebody to reach out to and talk to and make sure, is this what we need to be doing is a huge benefit. It's extremely important that we have a user interface with our platforms that is relatively intuitive. We need to be able to have something that, at the fingertips of every individual employee, they can get the answers right away. Trina's platform has been phenomenal. As a small employer, prior to using a PEO, we had no ability to be able to provide benefits. It just wasn't an affordable option for us. But now that we have access to all of this, we can now offer this, and that becomes a very strong recruiting tool. As a small business owner, we need to be working on our businesses, not in our business. We cannot be spending our time dealing with administrative paperwork. By working with TriNet, we have been able to minimize the time that our leadership team, our ownership team, our administration team spends on housekeeping. And we can focus on building the business. We're not in a position where we can hire a full-time, highly paid, highly trained HR professional to work for us. We don't have to. We have TriNet. For our team members, probably the biggest impact is that here they are working for a little food shop locally owned and operated, yet they're getting big company benefits to be able to help them with their lives, with their 401(k)s. We landed on Trinette for a reason. I strongly recommend anybody who is tired of the administration of trying to grow a business that they definitely need to be talking to TriNet. The brand continues to grow, and it is a great peace of mind knowing that I've got TriNet, who is capable and has shown they can expand right along with us and knowing that it's all taken care of just like that.