LINC, The Learning Innovation Catalyst

Making the grade by offering access to a range of benefits

“TriNet allows us to grow easily,” said Kate. In less than the span of a year, the LINC team has added at least seven new employees with ambitious plans to continue to grow. “The ability to very easily scale and add employees no matter where they live, to be able to offer access to big company benefits as a fairly small organization is going to continue to be a value add for us.” LINC leadership appreciates that they can offer access to a range of health benefits in every state, even rural areas where few healthcare plans are available.

Kate proudly acknowledges that they’re still “scrappy in their start-up mode” but many of their employees who support their clients have established careers in education and are accustomed to having a high-caliber range of benefits. “It is really great that we're able to still provide those same level of benefits to employees, even though we're a private company that's a startup,” said Kate. Through the TriNet platform, LINC employees can easily compare and enroll in a variety of benefits that go beyond health and dental, such as commuter benefits, pet insurance, auto and home policies, and more. “When you log in to TriNet, it's a very professional platform. Everything is very clear, easy and it really empowers employees. If they have a question about their benefits, a tech question about the platform, they can call or chat with TriNet experts,” said Kate. “I think that is really why it's been so useful to have TriNet.”