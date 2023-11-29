Company size
100+ Employees
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Location
Long Island, NY
Challenge
A growing solar power solutions business needed an HR solution that could help make managing a multi-state team easier, while providing access to competitive benefits.
Solution
TriNet helps NY State Solar focus on their core business by providing the technology and service they need to minimize day-to-day HR tasks while providing access to superior benefits to support their widespread team.
NY State Solar (NYSS) was founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing affordable, quality solar energy to New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. From sales and procurement to the installation of residential and commercial solar systems, the NYSS team works to help homeowners and businesses save on energy costs.
NYSS depends on the support and technology that TriNet provides to enable them to manage their large, cross-country team. The platform provides world-class self-service for both their business needs and their employees, plus a mobile app that makes it easy for employees to make their own updates. TriNet provides the support, access to benefits, and technology that NY State Solar needs to continue to grow and succeed.
