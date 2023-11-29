Powering up savings for homeowners with solar

NY State Solar (NYSS) was founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing affordable, quality solar energy to New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. From sales and procurement to the installation of residential and commercial solar systems, the NYSS team works to help homeowners and businesses save on energy costs.

NYSS depends on the support and technology that TriNet provides to enable them to manage their large, cross-country team. The platform provides world-class self-service for both their business needs and their employees, plus a mobile app that makes it easy for employees to make their own updates. TriNet provides the support, access to benefits, and technology that NY State Solar needs to continue to grow and succeed.