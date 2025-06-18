Investing in food for a better future

Founded in 2014, Good Culture is a clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age. With a mission to reinvent the food system, they craft cultured dairy products made from simple ingredients. While on a health journey, Jesse Merrill discovered the nutritional power of simple, organic ingredients, as well as an industry that was failing consumers.

Good Culture launched with organic cottage cheese, and now offers sour cream, cream cheese, and lactose free cottage cheese options, available in major grocers across the nation. With Good Culture, Jesse disrupted the market to center their brand and products around real food, clean ingredients, and regenerative impact to help people, animals, and the planet.

Good Culture is committed to making good food accessible and sustainable, while supporting and improving animal welfare through partnerships with organizations like 1% For The Planet and Path to Pasture. They are working from the ground up to drive the food industry to prioritize cleaner labels and regenerative sourcing, all while empowering consumers to eat, feel, and live well.