Taycor Financial is a fast-growing B2B finance company with 150 exceptional team members, staffed to serve small to medium-size businesses nationwide. We specialize in financing media equipment and soundstage equipment but found that through our customers' needs, we expanded into construction, trucking, medical, and today we find ourselves diversified across all industries and all industry segments. That came with a vastly more complex business model, and it required headcount growth throughout the organization, which also came with a unique set of challenges.
We originally onboarded with TriNet for payroll, compliance, and benefits. But over time, we found ourselves integrating into nearly all of the functions that TriNet offers, including time and attendance, performance management, learning and development, and now the expense-tracking tools.

Not that long ago, we were keeping receipts in a shoebox. I was doing the payroll, the payroll tax submissions, and quite honestly, those things limited our ability to maximize hiring choices or expansion opportunities. TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today.

Ever since we made the decision to work with TriNet, we've experienced extremely responsive and incredibly helpful people at every turn. Even after implementation, our relationship managers have continued to check in to make sure the core values continue to be highlighted and nurtured. Working with TriNet feels like a true partnership and not just a platform.
TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today."
Access to the capital and equipment businesses need to succeed.

Founded in 1997, Taycor Financial grew from specializing in financing media and soundstage equipment to providing an array of financing solutions. Expanding to serve a diverse range of industries, from trucking and construction to medical, with office locations in multiple states, Taycor has become a premier equipment leasing & financing company.

TriNet helped support Taycor Financial in their growth, beginning with streamlined payroll and compliance, and access to enterprise-level benefits. Over time, Taycor Financial continued to integrate more of TriNet’s capabilities and technology, including time and attendance tracking, learning and development, expense tracking and beyond. With the support of TriNet, they have built a comprehensive compensation structure that benefits their team, drives retention, and positions them competitively in their recruiting efforts. In working with the helpful and responsive people and comprehensive technology from TriNet, Taycor has found what they consider to be a true alliance, not just a platform.

