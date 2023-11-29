Taycor Financial is a fast-growing B2B finance company with 150 exceptional team members, staffed to serve small to medium-size businesses nationwide. We specialize in financing media equipment and soundstage equipment but found that through our customers' needs, we expanded into construction, trucking, medical, and today we find ourselves diversified across all industries and all industry segments. That came with a vastly more complex business model, and it required headcount growth throughout the organization, which also came with a unique set of challenges.

We originally onboarded with TriNet for payroll, compliance, and benefits. But over time, we found ourselves integrating into nearly all of the functions that TriNet offers, including time and attendance, performance management, learning and development, and now the expense-tracking tools.



Not that long ago, we were keeping receipts in a shoebox. I was doing the payroll, the payroll tax submissions, and quite honestly, those things limited our ability to maximize hiring choices or expansion opportunities. TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today.



Ever since we made the decision to work with TriNet, we've experienced extremely responsive and incredibly helpful people at every turn. Even after implementation, our relationship managers have continued to check in to make sure the core values continue to be highlighted and nurtured. Working with TriNet feels like a true partnership and not just a platform.