CES Group Engineers

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Architecture & Engineering

Location
Charlotte, NC

Challenge
A woman-owned business in a competitive market and field needed an all-encompassing HR solution and technology that would support them as they scaled.

Solution
TriNet provides CES Group Engineers with the high-performance technology, people, and resources they need to manage and scale their team and organization.

[music] Being a woman-owned business in professional engineering industry is not necessarily unique, but it's also not the norm. That's part of what I've liked, actually, because there's that challenge that comes through and better yet, the win that comes with it. Our office here is located very close to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and we have done over 200 projects just at the Charlotte Airport. Another project is the I-77 Hot Lanes. That was exciting because all the services that we perform from engineering design to land surveying to high levels of environmental consulting, anytime any environmental issues were encountered during the construction activities, we were the firm to be on call for that.

The CES Group engineering culture is predominantly synergistic. We function in our daily behavior and in our daily tasks in a very collaborative manner. We're a large interdisciplinary firm. What differentiated TriNet from all the other PEOs that we explored was the full array of services. The people that we were interacting with and the demonstration of the tools and resources available to us were the deciding factor. My biggest surprise when signing up with TriNet was to find the more talent organizational development side that was being offered. I understood and expected I was getting payroll in taxes and compliance and Workers' Comp. I would say the softer side of the talent resources was a pleasant surprise.

My experience with the TriNet platform has been-- gosh, I mean, we use it every day. What we love about it and what I specifically love about it is the executive dashboard. We find that the benefits that we're able to offer is very helpful as a recruiting tool and quite frankly as a retention tool. We've been able to offer and find benefits that are affordable for us to be able to offer at a better price point. I see TriNet as a partner to help me scale the firm and position the firm toward the growth that we all want to have and are expecting. [music]
What differentiated TriNet from all the other PEOs that we explored was the full array of services. The people that we were interacting with and the demonstration of the tools and resources available to us were the deciding factor."
Pursuing growth across engineering disciplines

Founded in 2011, CES Engineering is a woman-owned engineering and consulting firm that integrates engineering, landscape architecture, and environmental expertise to serve the needs of the Charlotte area and beyond.

With a culture focused on collaboration and synergy, CES sought a PEO that aligned with their values and provided a comprehensive solution and exceptional service. TriNet is instrumental in their daily operations, delivering top-tier service, access to cost-effective benefits, and the technology the team requires to succeed. Additionally, TriNet’s compliance, talent and organizational development resources equip CES with the tools they need to manage and recruit talent as they position the firm for continued growth.

