Customer StoriesFairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies

Company size
100+ Employees

Industry
Manufacturing

Location
Phoenix, AZ

Challenge
A renowned gourmet brownie company needed a reliable HR solution that they could use to manage their seasonal workforce and navigate compliance while meeting the high demand for their products.

Solution
Since 2010, TriNet has provided the HR knowledge, services, and technology that Fairytale Brownies needs to handle compliance and support their complex business.

For me, how TriNet helps me as a CEO is really helping me sleep better at night because I know that payroll and benefits, compliance are all taken care of.”
Making the world a sweeter place

Fairytale Brownies was founded in 1992 by childhood best friends Eileen Spitalny and David Kravetz, who wanted to celebrate their memories by baking and delivering incredible brownies with the finest, all-natural ingredients.

Navigating a crowded e-commerce gift market while manufacturing and packaging their own products requires Fairytale Brownies to be highly effective in their people and risk management. TriNet’s HR expertise and top-tier technology help them meet these needs, from risk mitigation and compliance support to onboarding seasonal staff. With ease of access, expertise and hands-on support, TriNet helps Fairytale Brownies with their people operations needs so they can continue to deliver the gift of delicious brownies.

