Mobile Technologies Inc.

Company size
500+ employees

Industry
Main Street

Location
Hillsboro, OR

Challenge
Facing growing demand for their products and an expanding workforce, this technology-first organization needed one solution to help manage their team’s HR needs, without compromising on ease of use and access to benefits options.

Solution
TriNet offers the single scalable HR solution and service that Mobile Technologies needs for their people and HR management to succeed in a competitive market and continue to meet the needs of a rapidly growing team.

TriNet partners with us…by the variety of benefits that we're able to offer, the ease of pay, the ease of setup, ease of requesting PTO.”
Securing assets for retail experiences

Founded over forty years ago, Mobile Technologies is a leader in securing mobile devices and technology products in a retail environment, enabling consumers to have a hands-on experience with devices while protecting their clients’ assets.

Prior to working with TriNet, MTI used five different systems to piece together their HR and people management processes. With TriNet, they’re able to meet their needs with an all-in-one solution for a growing employee base without the need for a large internal team. TriNet’s comprehensive HR technology platform with easy employee self-service, a specialized team of HR professionals and access to a range of extensive benefits options make it easier for the MTI team to scale for success.

