Staying ahead of employment regulations

Adrienne’s growing team can continue to wear many hats to keep the business running while TriNet helps maintain compliance with employment regulations such as payroll and benefits administration. “They know all the [employment] laws and rules for every state and that gives me a reason to be able to sleep better at night,” said Adrienne. “It’s very difficult to know what each state requires, so the compliance issue is huge.”

Adrienne also values the TriNet technology platform because it automates many administrative tasks and gives her employees the flexibility to manage their HR needs in real time. They can update personnel information with life changes, enroll in benefits and view pay information, to name only a few features. From performance management tactics to onboarding and offboarding best practices, their HR consultant at TriNet is readily available to give expertise on issues like these that affect the Edge team. “They are tremendously helpful in helping me handle them properly and avoid lawsuits,” said Adrienne. “TriNet has helped Edge Electronics the most by making our payroll and HR issues easy,” said Adrienne. “We like to make business easy for our customers and you have made these areas easy for us—we appreciate that.”