Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Retail & Wholesale

Location
Long Island, NY

Challenge
Staying abreast of employment, payroll and benefits regulations for employees in 10 states.

Solution
TriNet provides an end-to-end approach to help SMBs comply with employment regulations and mitigate risk.

image_adrienne_edge_gray.jpg
TriNet has helped Edge Electronics the most by making our payroll and HR issues easy. We like to make business easy for our customers and you have made these areas easy for us."
A leading authorized distributor of electronic components

Neither the devastating economic recession in 1990 nor naysayers were going to get in the way of President and CEO Adrienne Giannone’s vision to found Edge Electronics, a leading authorized distributor of electronic components. A Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Long Island, NY, Edge distributes LCD (liquid-crystal display) solutions, semiconductors, solid-state drives and a full spectrum of products that go on a printed circuit board. They are also certified under the Grainger Distributor Alliance Program.

Adrienne’s entrepreneurial spirit is demonstrated by her mission to build deep partnerships with Edge’s customers who represent a wide range of industries—security, military, industrial, medical device manufacturers and consumer electronics companies.

They know the employment laws and rules for every state and that gives me a reason to be able to sleep better at night. It’s very difficult to know what each state requires, so the compliance issue is huge."
Managing HR internally proved difficult before TriNet

Prior to working with TriNet in 2013, Edge Electronics managed HR functions like many small businesses—fully in-house with ad hoc external consultations—a method which Adrienne acknowledges was very difficult. To help minimize operational and HR costs, and have the ability to offer health care benefits to their team of over 30 employees in 10 states, Adrienne quickly recognized the value in outsourcing HR to TriNet. With TriNet’s transparent pricing for full-service HR, including a flat per-employee-per-month administrative fee, service costs are predictable.


Staying ahead of employment regulations

Adrienne’s growing team can continue to wear many hats to keep the business running while TriNet helps maintain compliance with employment regulations such as payroll and benefits administration. “They know all the [employment] laws and rules for every state and that gives me a reason to be able to sleep better at night,” said Adrienne. “It’s very difficult to know what each state requires, so the compliance issue is huge.”

Adrienne also values the TriNet technology platform because it automates many administrative tasks and gives her employees the flexibility to manage their HR needs in real time. They can update personnel information with life changes, enroll in benefits and view pay information, to name only a few features. From performance management tactics to onboarding and offboarding best practices, their HR consultant at TriNet is readily available to give expertise on issues like these that affect the Edge team. “They are tremendously helpful in helping me handle them properly and avoid lawsuits,” said Adrienne. “TriNet has helped Edge Electronics the most by making our payroll and HR issues easy,” said Adrienne. “We like to make business easy for our customers and you have made these areas easy for us—we appreciate that.”

