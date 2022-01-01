01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Performance Management

Performance Management

Capture real-time feedback and accurate performance data while building team morale.

Use your data to chart a path for success

Transform your performance management process from drudgery into a useful activity that can unleash your employees’ creativity and productivity with TriNet Perform. This cloud-based performance management software makes employee performance management simple. Now you and your employees can manage goals effectively, capture real-time feedback and make performance reviews painless.

Lean on our expertise with Performance Management tools to meet your goals

What is performance management?

By capturing real-time feedback throughout the year, an effective performance management system helps facilitate more frequent and informed conversations between managers and employees. TriNet Perform provides the framework for setting realistic goals and expectations while giving your employees increased visibility into their performance and progress.

Performance Management dashboard

A big step forward in simplifying performance reviews

