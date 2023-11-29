Customer StoriesHivebrite

Hivebrite, Inc.

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
New York, New York

Challenge
A leading community engagement platform company needed an all-in-one HR solution to manage their far-reaching team and provide access to competitive benefits.

Solution
TriNet provides Hivebrite with the service, tools and access to benefits they need to successfully manage their team and scale to support their customers.

TriNet was able to offer an all-in-one solution whether it's compliance, payroll, or people-related, they were able to give that to us.”
Connecting and engaging communities

Founded in 2015, Hivebrite is a B2B SaaS online community platform that allows organizations to engage with their client base. Their unique branded communities help organizations drive connections and engagement, whether fundraising for a nonprofit or planning an event for a business or association. The U.S. Hivebrite team spans 13 states, and the company as a whole powers over 900 organizations in 50 different countries.

With a widespread employee base, compliance and access to benefits were crucial for Hivebrite to successfully manage their team. TriNet offers the all-in-one PEO solution they need to handle compliance, payroll and people management, all in an easy-to-use platform. Plus, the access and support TriNet provides helps Hivebrite stand out in the competition for skilled talent. As they scale their U.S. operations, Hivebrite is confident that TriNet will be there to scale along with them.

