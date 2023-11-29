Connecting and engaging communities

Founded in 2015, Hivebrite is a B2B SaaS online community platform that allows organizations to engage with their client base. Their unique branded communities help organizations drive connections and engagement, whether fundraising for a nonprofit or planning an event for a business or association. The U.S. Hivebrite team spans 13 states, and the company as a whole powers over 900 organizations in 50 different countries.

With a widespread employee base, compliance and access to benefits were crucial for Hivebrite to successfully manage their team. TriNet offers the all-in-one PEO solution they need to handle compliance, payroll and people management, all in an easy-to-use platform. Plus, the access and support TriNet provides helps Hivebrite stand out in the competition for skilled talent. As they scale their U.S. operations, Hivebrite is confident that TriNet will be there to scale along with them.