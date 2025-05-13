Navigating economic uncertainties? Check out some helpful resources here.
Customer StoriesLe Botaniste

Le Botaniste

Company size
100+ Employees

Industry
Retail & Wholesale

Location
New York, NY

Challenge
A business expanding into the U.S. needed resources, expertise, and access to benefits that could help them succeed in their new market.

Solution
TriNet provides the established expertise, technology, and access to benefits that Le Botaniste needs to support their growing retail business and employees.

Transcript
[music] At Le Botaniste, we put the good in fast food. We're really about bringing vegetables forward. The menu at Le Botaniste is only plant-based. So in 2015, we opened our first location in Belgium. In January of 2016, we opened our first location here in New York on the Upper East Side. And one of the first questions, we were like, "Hey, are people really going to want to eat vegetables?" And look at us, 10 years later, we have seven locations in the US.

We are roughly at 110 employees, so we're growing. It was just easy to transition to TriNet. As we were growing and as we were evolving, TriNet really became this strong partner from Le Botaniste. We're very happy with the services. TriNet helps us with payroll. It's super easy, and we don't have to worry about all the HR compliances because TriNet is U.S.-based, so we know that any state we go to, TriNet already did the work. Our employees really appreciate the benefit that TriNet provides access to. We see that it has an impact, right? The better benefits you have, the better retention. And having great benefits, for me, it's really, really important.

What I personally like the best about working with TriNet is the relationship that I have with my account manager. It really is like a partnership, and I cannot stress enough of it. And it's just having somebody that you can physically speak with, not just a bot or an AI. She's just great.

The future of Le Botaniste is just going to be beautiful. As Le Botaniste is growing, we know that we can count on TriNet to help us scale and grow in size.
Elevating fast and easy food

Founded in 2015, with their first stateside location opening in New York in 2016, Le Botaniste is dedicated to offering healthy, fast, and delicious plant-based food in an upgraded, fast casual environment.

TriNet provides the experience, expertise, and access to benefits that Le Botaniste needs to succeed in the United States. From payroll and HR compliance to access to benefits, they have the resources and support they need for a growing employee base in a competitive market. And as they continue to scale, Le Botaniste knows that they can count on TriNet to help.

