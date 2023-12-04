Companies who pay employees in Alabama must register with the AL Department of Revenue for a Withholding Account Number and register with the AL Department of Labor for an Unemployment Compensation Account Number.
Department of Revenue withholding account number format: R999999999 or 0000999999
Department of Labor unemployment compensation (UC) account number format: 9999999999
Here's what Alabama employers should know about withholding information, unemployment reporting, local income taxes, and more.
The AL Department of Labor requires power of attorney for employers who use payroll providers to deposit state taxes and file state returns. You can access the form here.
Alabama has 4 jurisdictions that impose local income taxes:
The tax is imposed on both residents and nonresidents who work in the above locations.
Before you can register for a tax account in Alaska, you’ll have to register your business with the state. In Alaska, under its business license statute AS 43.70, there’s no limit to how many business licenses can have the same name. Once you have your name picked out, you’ll have to register it and apply for a new business license through Alaska’s Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development’s Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing. To do this you’ll use forms 08-4181 and/or 08-4730.
Once your business is set up, you’ll then have to register as an employer if you employ one or more people for any portion of one or more days. To register online, visit www.my.alaska.gov. Under the services tab, select Employment Security Tax and then New Registration.
Alaska imposes an Employment Security Tax on businesses and employees in the state. The wage base for this tax is $47,100 for 2023 and the standard tax rate is 2.37%.
Alaska does not have a tax on individual income. Therefore, there is no power of attorney available for payroll in Alaska.
Alaska does not impose local income taxes.
Alaska’s Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development’s Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing and its Department of Labor and Workforce Development are important resources for establishing and running a business in Alaska.
Before your business can register for a tax account in Arizona, you have to register your business with the State of Arizona’s Corporations Division. The steps to do this include:
Once your business is properly and legally registered in the State of Arizona, then you’ll apply for a tax account. All businesses in Arizona have to register with the Arizona Department of Revenue in order to conduct taxable business activity in the state. This is one through Arizona’s Business One Stop.
Employers in the State of Arizona are required to withhold employment taxes from their employee’s wages. All employers in Arizona must file a quarterly withholding tax return (A1-QRT) with the Arizona Department of Revenue to report its Arizona withholding tax liability. Quarterly filing dates are April 30, July 31, October 31, and January 31 of the following year. The state’s guide to employer withholding filing obligations is a helpful resource.
In Arizona, taxpayers can use Arizona Form 285 to authorize the Department of Revenue to release confidential information to an entity appointed to represent the taxpayer. The Department of Revenue offers several power of attorney forms that relate to different tax functions.
Full-time residents, part-year residents, and even nonresidents can be required to pay income taxes in Arizona. Income tax rates in the state range from 2.55% to 2.98%.
The Arizona Department of Revenue and the State of Arizona’s Corporations Division are helpful resources for payroll and tax registration in Arizona.
The first thing that any new business in the State of Arkansas will have to do is register the business with the Arkansas Secretary of State. This is the first step to being able to sign up for the necessary accounts to pay necessary unemployment taxes and the like in Arkansas.
Once your business is registered, you’ll go through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and use its Arkansas taxpayer Access Point (ATAP) to pay business taxes in the state.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration governs the state’s tax withholdings.
Arkansas uses a progressive income tax. State income tax in Arkansas ranges from 2% to 5.5%. Making more than $79,300 places an employee in the highest tax bracket.
Employers also have to withhold state unemployment insurance. These rates range from 0.3% to 14.2% on the first $10,000 in paid wages per employee each calendar year. All new employers pay a flat unemployment insurance rate of 3.1% plus a 0.3% stabilization tax.
Use the appropriate forms and follow the deadlines for payments established by the department’s withholding tax branch.
Arkansas has power of attorney laws that allow individuals to represent businesses before the Department of Finance Administration. Fill out this form to put Arkansas’s power of attorney laws to work for your business.
Arkansas does impose state income tax, but there are no local income taxes. Employers pay the same for each employee no matter where they live in the state.
The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration are additional entities that can help with state payroll taxes. The Arkansas Secretary of State can help with business registration laws.
The first step to registering for a tax account in the State of California is registering your business entity. The California Office of the Small Business Advocate offers guidelines for the process.
All businesses operating in the state need to be registered, file required taxes, register as an employer, and get any necessary business licenses or permits from the state, local counties, and cities. California’s Employment Development Department offers e-services for registering for tax accounts, registering a commercial employer account, and more.
All businesses in the State of California are required to file state income taxes with the Franchise Tax Board.
In general, businesses in California must pay state payroll taxes when paying more than $100 in wages within a calendar quarter to one or more employees. Wages are considered to be compensation for services performed and include cash payments, commissions, bonuses, and the reasonable value of noncash payments like meals and lodging in exchange for services.
Employers have to register with the State of California’s Employment Development Department within 15 days of becoming an employer that meets the state’s payroll tax requirements.
In California, employers are responsible for withholding unemployment insurance. This is 6.2% on the first $7,000 in wages paid to employees each calendar year. New employers pay 3.4% for the first two or three years. Businesses are notified of their new unemployment insurance rates each December.
Employers must also withhold employment training tax. This is levied at a rate of 0.1% on the first $7,000 of wages paid to each employee per calendar year. This tax maxes out at $7 per employee per year.
California employers also withhold state disability tax at a rate of 0.9% on annual income up to $153,164 per year. This maxes out at $1,378.48 per employee. Employers also withhold personal income tax on both employees who are California residents as well as non-residents who work in California. There is no maximum amount for this tax which is calculated based on each employee’s W-4 or DE 4 form.
California businesses can use form DE 48 to declare power of attorney that lets an individual or an entity act on your business’s behalf for tax and benefit reporting matters. Power of attorney filings remain in effect until they are revoked.
California has the highest top marginal income tax in the U.S. The state uses a progressive tax—the more money an employee makes, the higher their income tax rate will be. State income tax ranges from 1% to 13.3%. Many local counties and cities levy additional taxes. San Francisco residents as well as non-residents who work in the city pay an additional 1.5% tax on earned income.
The State of California Employment Development Department and the Franchise Tax Board are the entities you’ll work with to register your business and learn about and pay payroll taxes and more.
Before you can operate a business in Colorado, you’ll have to register your business with the state. This is the first step to eventually being able to pay unemployment and payroll taxes in Colorado. To register a new business, follow the steps in the checklist provided by the Colorado Secretary of State:
Once your business is formed and registered in the State of Colorado, next you’ll have to set up a tax account with the Colorado Department of Revenue. This is done online at mybiz.colorado.gov or by filing a Colorado Sales Tax and Withholding Account Application, Form CR 0100.
Colorado’s Department of Revenue publishes a withholding tax guide. This can help businesses navigate the process of payroll withholding and documentation in the State of Colorado.
Every employer in Colorado is governed by the state’s wage withholding laws. Specific requirements vary by business. In general, if federal wage withholding is required, so is withholding in Colorado. Wages that are exempt from federal withholding rules are generally exempt from Colorado withholding laws as well.
The Colorado Withholding Worksheet for Employers (Form DR 1098) is designed to help employers determine what they need to withhold for each employee. Depending on your business’s total annual withholding liability, you’ll have to file wage tax returns on a quarterly, monthly, or weekly basis.
Colorado has power of attorney laws that allow payroll providers, individuals or organizations, to deposit state taxes and file returns on behalf of their clients. To do this, fill out and submit Form DR 0145 with the Colorado Department of Revenue.
As of 2022, Colorado’s income tax rate is 4.40%.
Colorado’s Department of Revenue is the state department that you’ll be working with for payroll tax, income tax withholding, and business registration regulations in the State of Colorado. If you have questions about payroll taxes or business registrations in Colorado, connect with this departments to get the guidance you need.
Before you can operate a business in Connecticut, the first thing you need to do is register your business. This is the first step to being able to pay the necessary unemployment taxes, payroll taxes, and other withholdings in Connecticut.
Businesses must register online using the myconneCT registration application (REG-1). myconneCT is the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services’ online portal. Businesses must also register with the Connecticut Department of Labor in order to pay unemployment and workers compensation taxes.
The Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services is the state department that operates myconneCT. This is what businesses in the state use to file tax returns and make payments to the state.
State unemployment taxes range from 1.7% to 6.6%. In 2023, new employers will pay 2.8%. Employers must also withhold 0.5% of each employee’s taxable wages for the state’s paid family and medical leave initiative.
Connecticut has power of attorney laws that allow an agent to represent your business when it comes to paying revenue taxes to the Colorado Department of Revenue Services. This is done through form LGL-001.
Connecticut’s state income taxes come in the form of a progressive income tax. This progressive income tax ranges from 3% to 6.99%. Connecticut does not have local taxes, so employers will only be responsible for state taxes.
The Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services and the Connecticut Department of Labor are the resources you’ll need for payroll tax and business registration regulations in the State of Connecticut. These entities list specific tax rate and wage regulation details. If you have questions about payroll taxes or business registrations in Connecticut, connect with these departments to get the guidance you need.
Companies who pay employees in Washington DC must register with the DC Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) for an Employer Account Number and register with the DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) for an Employment Services Number. DC also requires employers to register their payroll provider as authorized third party administrator with the DOES to allow the provider to file and pay DC unemployment taxes.
DC OTR Employer Account Number: 999999999999 (12 digits)
DC DOES Employment Services Number: 999 999 (6 digits)
Yes
No
Before you can register for a tax account in the State of Florida, you have to register your business in Florida with its Division of Corporations. Once your business is formed and registered, you can use Florida’s Business Tax Application to register to collect, accrue, and remit taxes in the state.
Eligible Florida businesses must pay Reemployment Tax. Previously known as the Unemployment Tax, this money is used to give partial and temporary income to certain workers who lose their jobs. Only the first $7,000 of an employee's wages are taxable in this instance.
Florida’s laws allow for taxpayers to elect a third-party representative to handle Reemployment Tax matters on their behalf through Form DR-835.
Florida does not impose a state tax on income.
Florida’s Division of Corporations and Department of Revenue are helpful tax resources for businesses in The Sunshine State.
Before you can pay taxes in the State of Georgia, you have to register your new business. In general, you’ll need:
This is done through the Georgia Tax Center. Once your business is registered, you’ll use Georgia’s Department of Labor’s online tax registration service to register for an employer tax account.
Any business that has employees (as defined by O.C.G.A. 48-7-100(4)) must register for a payroll withholding number. Registration takes place only once and remains in effect as long as your business has employees whose wages are subject to the state’s income tax withholding regulations.
Georgia’s Department of Revenue allows for third parties to act on behalf of businesses in the state to assist in tax matters. Georgie has three separate powers of attorney: One for representing a taxpayer, one for receiving confidential information, and another for acting on behalf of a taxpayer. Businesses will use a combination of forms RD-1062, RD-1063, and IRS Form 2848 to execute the various powers of attorney.
In Georgia, employers can be responsible for withholding taxes relating to wages, nonresident distributions, lottery winnings, pension and annuity payments, and other sources of income. The state’s withholding rates are on a graduated scale and can be understood by using these guides.
Georgia’s Department of Revenue and Department of Labor are essential resources for payroll tax and registration laws in Georgia.
Hawaii Department of Taxation Account Number: (W99999999-99 or AA 999-999-9999-99)
Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: (999999999-9)
Employers who pay employees in Idaho must register with the ID State Tax Commission for a Withholding Account Number and register with the ID Dept of Commerce and Labor for a UI Account Number.
ID Tax Commission Withholding Account Number: 9999 99999 (9 digits)
ID Dept of Commerce and Labor UI Account Number: 9999999999 (10 digits)
No
No
Companies who pay employees in Illinois must register with the IL Dept of Revenue to receive an IL Taxpayer ID (with a SEQ number) and a Security Account Number.
IL Dept of Revenue Taxpayer ID Number & Security Account Number: 99-9999999 000 (12 digits, actually the company's EIN followed by a SEQ number)
Illinois Department of Employment Security Account number: 9999999 9 (7-8 digits)
Companies who pay employees in Indiana must register with the IN Department of Revenue for a Taxpayer ID Number and the IN Department of Workforce Development for a SUTA Account Number.IN Taxpayer ID Number: 99999 99999 999 or 99999 99999 999 9 (13 or 14 digits)
IN SUTA Account Number: 999999 or 999999A (6 digits or 6 digits + A)
Employers who pay employees in Iowa must register with the IA Department of Revenue (IDR) for a Withholding Account Number, and register with the Iowa Dept of Workforce Development (IWD) for a State Unemployment Tax (SUTA) Account Number.
IDR Withholding Permit Number: 99-9999999-999 (12 digits)
IWD UI Account Number: 999999 (6 digits)
Companies who pay employees in Kentucky must register with the KY Department of Revenue for a Withholding Account Number and register with the KY Office of Employment & Training for an Employer ID Number.
Companies who pay employees in Louisiana must register with the LA Department of Revenue for a Revenue Account Number and the LA Workforce Commission for a State ID Number.
LA Revenue Account Number: 9999999-999 (10 digits)
LA State ID Number: 999999 9 (7 digits)
Yes
No
Companies who pay employees in Maine must register with the ME Revenue Service for a Withholding Account Number and the ME Department of Labor for an Employer Account Number. Apply online for both account numbers.
ME Withholding Account Number: 9999999999 (10 digits)
ME DOL Employer Account Number: 99-9999999AA or 99-999999900 (9 digits and 2 letters, or 9 digits and '00')
Companies who pay employees in Maryland must register with the MD Comptroller for a Central Registration Number and an Employer Account Number. Apply online using the combined application to receive both numbers.
MD Central Registration Number (CRN): 99999999 (8 digits)
MD Employer Account Number (EAN): 9999999999 (10 digits)
Companies who pay employees in MA must register online with the MA Department of Revenue using a Federal EIN and register with the MA Division of Unemployment to receive an Employer Account Number. MA also requires employers to register their payroll provider with the MA DUA as an authorized third-party administrator to allow the provider to file unemployment taxes in MA.
MA DOR Federal Identification Number: WTH-99999999-999 ('WTH', then 8 digits, and 3 digits).
MA Paid Family Leave Identification Number: PFM-99999999-999 (PFM, then 8 digits, and 3 digits).
Withholding
Unemployment
Third Party Access /POA Needed
Local Income Taxes Imposed
Labor and Workforce Development for unemployment taxes
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Companies who pay employees in Michigan must register with the MI Department of Treasury for a Withholding Account Number and the MI Unemployment Insurance Agency for a UI Account Number. MI also requires businesses to register for city income taxes in a number of cities.
MI Withholding Account Number: 99-9999999 (9 digits, actually the Federal EIN)
MI UI Account Number: 9999999 or 99999 99999 (6 or 10 digits)
Yes
Department of Treasury for withholding taxes
Labor and Economic Opportunity for unemployment taxes
Registering for City Income Taxes in Michigan
Companies who pay employees in Missouri must register with the MO Department of Revenue for a Withholding Account Number and the MO Department of Labor and Industrial Relations for an Employer Account Number. Apply for both online at the MO Online Business Registration Portal.
MO Withholding Account Number: 99999999 (8 digits)
MO Employer Account Number: 999999-9-999-9999 (14 digits)
No
Yes
Dept. of Labor for unemployment taxes
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Companies who pay employees in Nebraska must register with the NE Department of Revenue for an Identification Number and the NE Department of Labor for an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Account Number.
Nebraska Department of Revenue: 99999999 (9 digits)
Nebraska Department of Labor: 9999999999 (10 digits)
No
No
Dept. of Labor for unemployment taxes
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Employers who pay employees in Nevada must register with the NV Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) for an Employer Account Number and Modified Business Tax (MBT) Account Number.
Nevada DETR Employer Account Number: 999999.99-9 (9 digits)
Register for an EAN online at the DETR's Employer Self Service site to receive the account number within 2 days.
To find an EAN: Follow instructions on the DETR site.
NV DETR Modified Business Tax Account Number: 999999.99-9 (9 digits)
Find a current MBT Account Number:
Withholding:
Not applicable
Unemployment:
NUCS 4072 (Employer's Quarterly Contribution and Wage Report): This return is a good source of information to use to balance employee gross wages paid and employer contributions made in prior quarters. This return can be filed electronically.
Third Party Access /POA Needed:
No
Local Income Taxes Imposed:
No
Employment Security Division regarding unemployment tax
Dept. of Taxation for withholding tax and modified business tax (MBT)
Companies who pay employees in NH must register with the NH Department of Employment Security (NHES) for an Employer Account Number.
NH Dept of Employment Security Employer Account Number: 000-999999 (9 digits)
No
No
Companies who pay employees in New Jersey must register with the NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services for an Employer Registration Number, which is used for both NJ withholding and unemployment taxes.
New Jersey Division of Taxation & Department of Labor and Workforce Development Employer Registration Number: 999999999/999 (12 digits)
Register online with the NJ DOR. Turnaround takes 4-6 weeks.
No
Yes
Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development for unemployment taxes
Division of Taxation for withholding taxes
Companies who pay employees in New Mexico must register with the NM Department of Taxation and Revenue for a Combined Reporting System (CRS) ID Number and the NM Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS) for an Employer Account Number. NM also requires employers in NM to register their payroll provider as a third-party administrator to allow the provider to file and pay their NM taxes.
New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department (CRS) ID Number: 01-999999-99-9 (11 digits) first two digits should be 01,02, or 03.
New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions: 99-9999-9 (7 digits)
No
Dept. of Workforce Solutions for unemployment taxes
Taxation & Revenue Department for withholding taxes
NY companies must register online with the NYS Department of Labor to receive both a Withholding ID and an Employer Registration Number (ERN) within 2 weeks. Registration requires a Federal EIN. Employers should also register Zenefits Payroll as a third party administrator to allow Zenefits Payroll to file and pay NY taxes.
New York Department of Taxation and Finance Withholding ID: 99-9999999 ( 9 /10 digits, can include an optional check digit)
New York Department of Labor Employer Registration Number (ERN): 9999999-9 or 99-99999 9 (7/8 digits)
Prompt Tax Access Code: 999999 (6 digits)
No
Yes
Dept. of Taxation and Finance for withholding taxes
Dept. of Labor for unemployment taxes
Registering for New York PrompTax ID
Companies who pay employees in NC must register with the NC Department of Revenue (DOR) for a DOR Account ID and register with the NC Department of Employment Security for an Employment Security Account ID.
North Carolina Department of Revenue Account ID: 999999999 (9 digits)
NC Employment Security Account Number: 99-99-999 (7 digits) or 99-99-999 9 (8 digits)
No
No
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Division of Employment Security for unemployment taxes
Companies who pay employees in North Dakota must register with the ND State Tax Commissioner for State Tax Identification Number and Job Services ND for an Employer Account Number.
North Dakota State Tax Commissioner Withholding Account Number:999999999-99(11digits)
North Dakota Job Service Employer Account Number:9999-999(7 digits)
No
No
State Tax Commissioner for withholding taxes
Job Service for unemployment taxes
Companies who pay employees in Ohio must register with the OH Department of Taxation for a Withholding Account Number and the OH Dept of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) for an Employer Account Number.
Ohio Department of Taxation Withholding Account Number: 59-999999-9 (9 digits)
Ohio Dept of Job & Family Services Employer Account Number: 9999999-99-9 (10 digits)
Dept. of Taxation for withholding taxes
Dept. of Job and Family Services for unemployment taxes
Registering for Employer Account with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
Companies who pay employees in Oregon must register with the Oregon Employment Department. You can register quickly and securely on the Oregon Business Registry site. Once you are registered, you will receive your Business Identification Number (BIN).
Oregon Business Identification Number (BIN) used for Oregon Department of Revenue & Oregon Employment Department
Oregon Payroll Reporting System for payroll filing and payments
Dept. of Revenue for payroll taxes
Companies who pay employees in Pennsylvania must register with the PA Department of Revenue for an Employer Account ID and the PA Department of Labor and Industry for an Unemployment Compensation (UC) Account Number. Apply online for both at the PA-100 Enterprise Registration System to receive the numbers immediately.
PA also requires employers to register their payroll provider as an authorized third-party administrator with the Department of Labor and Industry Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) to allow the provider to file and pay taxes in PA.
Pennsylvania Dept of Revenue Employer Account Number: 9999-9999 or 99999999 (8 digits)
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry UC Account Number: 99-99999 9 (7 digits)
Dept. of Labor & Industry for unemployment taxes
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Companies who pay employees in Rhode Island must register with the RI Division of Taxation to receive an Employer Account Number. Rhode Island uses the employer's FEIN as its Income Tax Withholding Number, and does not issue a separate number for withholding purposes.
Rhode Island Division of Taxation Withholding Account Number: 99-9999999 (9 digits); is actually the employer's FEIN.
Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training Employer Account Number: 9999999999 (10 digits)
Division of Taxation for withholding taxes
Dept. of Labor and Training for unemployment taxes
Registering for South Dakota Payroll Tax Account Number
Companies that pay employees in Tennessee must register with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development for an Employer Number for Unemployment taxes.
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development: 9999-999-9 (8 digits)
Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development
Companies who pay employees in Texas must register with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). TX also requires employers to register their payroll provider with the TWC as an authorized third-party administrator to allow the provider to file and pay TX unemployment taxes.
TX Workforce Commission Account Number: 99-999999-9 (9 digits)
Though the state of Texas only requires TX employers to register within 10 days of paying $ 1500+ in a quarter, Zenefits Payroll requires companies to register for their TWC account number prior to running their first payroll. This more stringent requirement allows Zenefits Payroll to make sure that UI amounts are correct from day one.
Companies who pay employees in Utah must register at the OneStop Online Business Registration to receive both a Withholding Account ID and an Employer Registration Number (for unemployment taxes).
Utah State Tax Commission Withholding Account ID: 99999999999 + WTH (11 digits + WTH)
Utah Department of Workforce Services Employer Registration Number: C 9-999999-9 or R 9-999999-9 (8 digits, preceded by C or R)
Dept. of Workforce Services for unemployment taxes
State Tax Commission for withholding taxes
Employers who pay employees in Vermont must register with the VT Department of Taxes for a Withholding Account Number and register with the VT Department of Labor for an Employer Account Number.
Vermont Department of Taxes Withholding Account Number: WHT99999999 (WHT 8 digits)
Vermont Department of Labor Employer Account Number: 999 9999 (7 digits)
Dept. of Taxes for withholding taxes
Dept. of Labor for unemployment taxes
Companies who pay employees in VA must register with the VA Department of Taxation (TAX) for a Withholding Account Number and an Employment Commission Account Number within 2 weeks. To begin registering, make sure to click Are You A New Business? Register Here.
VA Department of Taxation (TAX) Withholding Account Number: 30-999999999F-999 (15 characters)
VA Employment Commission (VEC) Account Number: 9999999999 (10 digits)
Employment Commission for unemployment taxes
Dept. of Taxation for withholding taxes
Companies who pay employees in West Virginia must register with the WV State Tax Department for an Employer Account Number and an Unemployment Compensation Account Number. Apply online to receive both numbers.
West Virginia Department of Revenue Employer Account Number: 999999999 (8/9 digits)
Workforce West Virginia Unemployment Compensation Account Number: 0000099999 (10 digits)
Dept. of Revenue for withholding taxes
Workforce West Virginia for unemployment taxes
Employers who use Zenefits Payroll to pay employees in Wyoming, must authorize Zenefits Payroll as a third party administrator (TPA) with the Wyoming Unemployment system to allow Zenefits Payroll to deposit and file taxes in Wyoming.
Wyoming Dept of Workforce Services:9999999999(10digits)
Wyoming Dept of Workforce Services -Workers'Compensation Division:999999999(9 digits)
Dept. of Workforce Services for general questions about all WY taxes
Visit state resources for specific tax rates and wage details:When entering account numbers into the system, make sure not to enter any dashes. These can cause issues when it comes time for filing.Visit state resources for specific tax rates and wage details:Before you can operate in Delaware, the first thing you need to do is register your business. This is the first step to being able to pay the necessary unemployment taxes in Delaware. Delaware is a popular state for business registrations in the United States. The Delaware Division of Corporations offers a step by step process for registering a business entity in Delaware. Once you're a registered business in the state, you'll register with the Delaware Taxpayer Portal in order to pay taxes online. Once you sign up, you'll get an email with sign in instructions to complete the process. You'll need your FEIN or SSN number in order to complete the registration process.Delaware's Division of Revenue outlines what employers need to do to meet withholding requirements in the state.Employers required to deduct and withhold taxes on a monthly basis have to do so on or before the 15th of the following calendar month. This is done through Form W-1 and is paid to the Division of Revenue or a designated depository. Employers who are required to deduct and withhold taxes on a quarterly basis have to do so on or before the last day of the month of each calendar quarter. This is done with Form W-1Q and is also paid to the Division of Revenue or a designated depository. Employers who are required to deduct and withhold taxes on an eighth monthly basis within three days (excluding state holidays and weekends) of the end of the tax period. This is done with Form W-1A and is also paid to the Division of Revenue or a designated depository.Delaware has power of attorney laws that allow payroll providers to deposit state taxes and file returns. To declare power of attorney for this purpose, use Form 2848 and follow these guidelines.Delaware imposes personal income taxes. The state uses a graduated tax rate that ranges from 2.2% to 5.55% for income under $60,000 and 6.6% for income that's over $60,000.The Delaware Division of Revenue and the state's Division of Corporations are the resources you'll need for payroll tax and business registration regulations in the State of Delaware. These entities are responsible for listing specific tax rate and wage regulation details. Companies who pay employees in Kansas must register with the KS Department of Revenue for a Withholding Account Number and the KS Department of Labor for an Employer Serial Number.KS Withholding Account Number: 0036-099999999F01 or 999-099999999Z99 (4/3 digits; 9 digits; 1 letter; 2 digits)KS Employer Serial Number: 999999 or 9999999 (6 or 7 digits)Companies who pay employees in MN must register online with the Minnesota Department of Revenue for a Tax ID Number and online with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (also known as Unemployment Minnesota) for an Unemployment Insurance Employer Account Number.MN also requires employers to register their payroll provider as an authorized third-party administrator with the Minnesota Revenue and Unemployment agencies to allow the provider to file and pay taxes in MN.MN Dept of Revenue Tax ID Number: 9999999 (7 digits)MN Unemployment Insurance (UI) Employer Account Number: 9999999 or 09999999-0999 (7 or 12 digits)YesNoCompanies who pay employees in Mississippi must register with the MS Department of Revenue for a Withholding Account Number and the MS Department of Employment Security (MDES) for an Employer Account Number.MS Withholding Account Number: 9999-9999 or 99-999 9999 9 (8 or 10 digits)MDES Employer Account Number: 99-99999-#-99 (9 digits, the '#' is significant)YesNoCompanies who pay employees in Montana must register with the MT Department of Revenue (DOR) for a Withholding Account Number and the MT Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) for a Unemployment Insurance (UI) Account Number.Department of Revenue: 9999999-999-WTH (7 digits, 3 digits, "WTH")Department of Labor and Industry: Format: 999 9999 (7 digits)NoNo OK also requires employers to register their payroll provider with the OTC and the OESC as an authorized third-party administrator to allow the provider to file and pay OK taxes.Oklahoma Tax Commission Withholding Account NumberOklahoma Employment Security Commission Account NumberEmployers who pay employees in SC must register with the SC Department of Revenue (DOR) for a Withholding Number and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) for a DEW Account Number.South Carolina Department of Revenue Withholding Account Number: 99999999-9 (9 digits)South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Account Number: 999999 or 0099999 (6/7 digits)Companies that pay employees in South Dakota must register with the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation for an Reemployment Assistance Tax (formerly Unemployment Insurance Tax) Account Number.South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation: 9999.-9-9 or 0999999 (6/7 digits) They will then receive a number of ID and account numbers from the WA Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Employment Security.WA Employment Security (ES) Reference Number: 999999-99-9 (9 digits)Unified Business Identifier (UBI): 999-999-999 (9 digits)Worker's Comp Account ID: 999,999-99 (8 digits)Participant Activation Code (PAC): 99999999 (8 digits)Risk Class code: 9999-99 (6 digits)Companies who pay employees in Wisconsin must register with the WI Department of Revenue (DOR) for a Tax Account Number and the WI Department of Workforce Development (DWD) for an Unemployment Insurance Account Number.Wisconsin Department of Revenue Tax Account Number Format:036-9999999999-09(036+10digits +09)Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Unemployment Insurance (UI) Account Number Format:999999-999-9(10digits)NoNo