The Role of a PEO: Supporting Business Beyond the Basics

For small and medium-sized businesses, managing HR functions—such as payroll, benefits, risk mitigation, and compliance such as employment-related rules and requirements—can be challenging without dedicated internal resources. This is where a PEO like TriNet comes in, offering comprehensive support that allows founders and employees to concentrate on what they do best. Working with TriNet provided Dagne Dover’s leadership team with the flexibility they needed to focus on the strategic aspects of their business, including product development and brand growth.

“When you’re an entrepreneur, especially a growing one, you’re pulled in many directions,” says Gandhi. “Having TriNet as a partner has helped us focus on the core of our mission while knowing our HR needs are in expert hands.” With TriNet assisting with the intricacies of certain tasks like payroll processing and benefits administration, Dagne Dover’s founders could devote more time to designing products, developing marketing strategies, and driving brand sustainability efforts. As Gandhi notes, “They’ve been a great partner, and as we scale, they are able to provide us with additional services.”

Why Working with a PEO is Vital for Growth

Working with a PEO like TriNet is especially beneficial for businesses experiencing growth but lacking the time or resources to fully manage HR functions internally. For SMBs, HR compliance alone can be daunting, given that local, state and federal rules and requirements are constantly evolving. With TriNet’s compliance expertise, Dagne Dover could navigate and stay up-to-date with these rules and requirements—mitigating risks and promoting a stable, compliant workplace. This support is essential for businesses like Dagne Dover, whose 50-plus employees rely on streamlined practices and competitive benefits packages.

“From the outset, we knew that we wanted to provide our employees with quality health insurance and other benefits that would make them feel valued and secure,” says Gandhi. “TriNet made this possible by offering access to premium benefits typically only available at much larger companies.” These offerings not only help attract high-quality talent but also foster loyalty among team members, which is invaluable for a brand with big ambitions.

PEOs and People-First Culture: A Recipe for Success

Dagne Dover’s commitment to a people-first culture resonates deeply with TriNet’s own values. By outsourcing their HR needs to a PEO, the founders were able to strengthen their employee-centric approach. TriNet’s ability to streamline HR processes supports Dagne Dover’s mission of fostering an engaged workforce, allowing employees to thrive in a positive and supportive environment. This alignment is a testament to how the right PEO can be a catalyst for organizational health, fostering a more connected and motivated team.

Creating a people-first company culture is crucial for Dagne Dover, which aims to build a supportive environment for all employees, regardless of their role. “For us, it’s about making sure every team member feels valued,” says Gandhi. “That’s why we’ve worked closely with TriNet to offer benefits that not only retain but also enhance the well-being of our employees.”

Building Future-Ready Workplaces with TriNet

The collaboration between Dagne Dover and TriNet showcases how SMBs can remain nimble and responsive while growing rapidly. By alleviating the administrative burden, TriNet enables business leaders to anticipate and respond to market changes more effectively. For Dagne Dover, this meant having the freedom to focus on creating a sustainable, forward-looking brand without getting bogged down by the daily demands of HR management.

In the words of Gandhi, “TriNet’s services allow us to think bigger.” This ability to look beyond day-to-day tasks is crucial in a business environment where flexibility and adaptability are key. For Dagne Dover, which has expanded its offerings to include pet carriers, wallets, and luggage, staying agile in a fast-paced market is critical to long-term success.

How TriNet Empowers Female Entrepreneurs and Women-Led Businesses

Women-led businesses face unique challenges in balancing growth and operational efficiency while navigating compliance with employment-related rules and requirements and maintaining employee satisfaction. With TriNet, the relationship represents the kind of tailored support female entrepreneurs need to grow sustainably. Through its broad range of HR services, TriNet provides women-owned businesses with the tools and resources necessary to compete in a competitive market, free from the constraints of routine HR administration.

Gandhi underscores the value of building a network of support and resources, stating, “Build your personal board of advisors—mentors, sponsors, investors, peers, cheerleaders. You need diversity, and you need the people who will call you out when you need to be called out.” For female entrepreneurs, this network often includes support from service providers like TriNet, which can help build the foundation for scalable, sustainable growth.

Looking to the Future

As Dagne Dover looks ahead, their commitment to eco-friendly practices and innovative design continues to shape their brand. With TriNet as a strategic HR provider, they can maintain their people-first approach and sustainable growth trajectory. The Dagne Dover journey exemplifies how collaboration with a PEO can provide the infrastructure needed for SMBs to scale successfully without sacrificing employee engagement, compliance, or operational efficiency.

At TriNet, we’re proud to support visionary women like Gandhi, Shin Mash, and Dover in realizing their entrepreneurial dreams. By working with TriNet, Dagne Dover and other female-led businesses have the resources to focus on innovation, build powerful brands, and pave the way for future entrepreneurs. Together, we are helping to create a landscape where female entrepreneurs can thrive and succeed, with access to the benefits, support, and compliance expertise that enable sustainable growth.