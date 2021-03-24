Diversity & Inclusion
Latest
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Hire the Right Military Veteran for Your Business
Active duty and reserve military veterans receive high-quality training that makes them ideal candidates for SMBs. Here are some options for hiring the right military vet for your business.
June 8, 2025 ・3 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
What is Disparate Treatment? Discrimination in the Workplace
Worker’s rights begin at the recruitment process — even before an employee is hired. At every stage of employment, disparate treatment can occur.
August 13, 2022 ・8 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
What specific steps can you take to ensure that all of your global employees are honored and respected? Utilize this guide as a starting point.
June 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
March 24, 2021 ・5 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Celebrating Women in Business: Dagne Dover
November 26, 2024 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Communicate an Employee's Gender Transition Respectfully
March 19, 2024 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Nursing on the Move: How to Support Employees During Business Travel
August 24, 2023 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Ways to Accommodate Immunocompromised Workers as You Reopen Your Workplace
Learn how to protect your business and workers at risk for COVID-19 when planning the return to your workplace.
April 26, 2022 ・5 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Hire the Right Military Veteran for Your Business
Active duty and reserve military veterans receive high-quality training that makes them ideal candidates for SMBs. Here are some options for hiring the right military vet for your business.
June 8, 2025 ・3 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Celebrating Women in Business: Dagne Dover
November 26, 2024 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Communicate an Employee's Gender Transition Respectfully
March 19, 2024 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Nursing on the Move: How to Support Employees During Business Travel
August 24, 2023 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
What is Disparate Treatment? Discrimination in the Workplace
Worker’s rights begin at the recruitment process — even before an employee is hired. At every stage of employment, disparate treatment can occur.
August 13, 2022 ・8 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
What specific steps can you take to ensure that all of your global employees are honored and respected? Utilize this guide as a starting point.
June 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Ways to Accommodate Immunocompromised Workers as You Reopen Your Workplace
Learn how to protect your business and workers at risk for COVID-19 when planning the return to your workplace.
April 26, 2022 ・5 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
March 24, 2021 ・5 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.