INTRODUCTION Sam enters the conference room. “Hey all, sorry I’m a bit late to our first official CER meeting!”

“No worries!” Roberto chuckled, “You’ve been here almost two months already; you know that we are always running a little late. But anyways, we’re happy to have your perspective on this given your work with the CER (or corporate environmental responsibility) at your last job and your general interest in the topic.”

“I am by no means an expert,” clarified Sam, ”But I think our guiding principle for our CER should be small improvements, right? I read an article recently about easy-to-implement sustainable business practices. Incremental improvements seem like the right route because none of us, including our workplace, can be perfectly sustainable.”

Andrea added, “I think that’s absolutely it. Let’s introduce some intentional initiatives in targeted or strategic areas of our business to maybe get people thinking about it, but not force too much change too soon. While my impression of the people around here is that they are pretty open minded, I do think they—like most people—may get anxious when there is too much change at once.”

“Yes!” Roberto echoed. “Maybe we can brainstorm some initiatives and then prioritize rollout of our best ideas. Ideally, it would be things that aren’t too costly so we can get the management team on board. Of course, if there is a cost involved, we should develop a business case outlining the benefit to our company to best articulate why we are doing what we are proposing.”

“I think with the right initiatives we can show management that being environmentally friendly doesn’t always have to mean spending money—sometimes it can mean saving money,” said Sam. “For example, on an individual level, reducing food waste can conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This might mean eating what you have at home instead of buying more groceries or delivery. The best value for your wallet is sometimes the most environmentally friendly, but it might take a little extra planning.”

“Well, that’s why we have our little team, right?” Andrea asked rhetorically.