Historically Underrepresented Businesses
Connecting historically underrepresented businesses (HUBs) with resources to support their growth and enable their people.
Connecting communities
TriNet’s mission—to power the success of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) by supporting their growth and enabling their people—drives us to strategize ways to help broaden the scope of entrepreneurship. To this end, TriNet developed a program to assist our SMB ecosystems led by historically underrepresented populations in the business community (HUBs), including persons of color, women, the differently abled, veterans, the LGBTQ+ and those organizations with a stated mission of funding, coaching, educating or working with such businesses.
The program utilizes TriNet’s SMB ecosystem to help HUB communities connect and access resources they can use. We facilitate learning and connecting in order to maximize the entrepreneurial experience and SMB success.
Program development
Working closely with various organizations and managers of government programs to identify best methodologies, known challenges and appropriate guardrails, TriNet formed a model for this business program.
This program has four key pillars:
- Education through thought leadership
- Sharing entrepreneurial journey experiences
- Access to capital
- Government programs awareness
Resources for HUBs
In May 2021, TriNet launched its first HUB Program pillar, Education. This pillar supports the HUB community with educational programming and thought-leadership to help entrepreneurs learn through engaging content.
TriNet's Birds of a Feather initiative is a fireside chat series that spotlights founders, leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs within the HUB community. The program offers a way to share experiences and provide valuable insight to the next generation of company leaders. If you are interested in being a panelist, please reach out to us using the form below.
It's hard to build any business. For the HUB community, these challenges can be compounded. From barriers to accessing funding to disproportionate economic impacts, owners and operators of HUBs have their hands full. TriNet created this page to support our HUB community with access to government programming for growing businesses.