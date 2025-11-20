About UsStakeholder Impact HUB - Education

Educating HUB Ecosystems

Find links to thought leadership content that benefits SMBs, including our Birds of a Feather webinars and relevant blog posts.

Birds of a Feather Webinars

Innovative Benefits and Well-being Strategies to Retain Top Talent
Innovative Benefits and Well-being Strategies to Retain Top Talent

Watch an insightful discussion on impactful benefits and well-being best practices that can help attract and retain top talent at your organization. Learn how to foster a supportive workplace and hear real-world examples of successful initiatives.

Watch our webinar
Getting from Startup to Scale-Up: Overcoming Obstacles in SMB Growth
Getting from Startup to Scale-Up: Overcoming Obstacles in SMB Growth

Scaling your business isn’t just about getting bigger. It’s about growing smarter. In this session, we’ll unpack the mindset shift required to scale, explore differences between growth and scalability, and share real-world insight from leaders who have done it.  

Watch our webinar
Black Leaders Building Community Power and Driving SMB Success
Black Leaders Building Community Power and Driving SMB Success

Mission-driven leaders in non-profit spaces share journeys and experiences with gaining access to capital and fundraising, finding donors and other challenges.

Watch our webinar

Blog Posts on Equity and Equality in Business

Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses
Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses

The history of Black-owned business in this country is a study in perseverance. Learn how we can create a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial landscape together.

Read our blog post
Celebrating the Superpowers of Black Entrepreneurs
Celebrating the Superpowers of Black Entrepreneurs

The CDC reports that one in four Black people have a disability. We highlight Black entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo to share in their talents, creativity and courage as differently abled people.

Read our blog post
Awareness, Advocacy and Action in Women’s Health
Awareness, Advocacy and Action in Women’s Health

Many of the steps and resources used to focus on women’s health are applicable to any group that has been marginalized by the healthcare system, including the LGBTQ+ community and minorities.

Read our blog post