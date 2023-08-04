As a thought-leader in the industry, TriNet is putting out a call to action for women’s health. Through the following discussion of the “3 A’s” (Awareness, Advocacy and Action), we encourage you to join us on our quest for equity in women’s healthcare. While this article focuses on the health and healthcare of biological women, we understand that there are numerous groups who experience healthcare inequity. Some of the steps and resources described might be applicable to any group that has historically been marginalized by the healthcare system, including (but not limited to) the LGBTQ+ community and minorities.
Women’s health requires and deserves targeted initiatives, therapies and considerations. Healthcare is not, and should not be, a “one size fits all” approach. As previously discussed in another TriNet blog, Women in the Workplace: We See You, the problems that plague women’s health and healthcare are multi-dimensional and vast in origin. For example, women are more likely than men to be misdiagnosed after a heart attack. In addition, they are more prone to be seen as chronic complainers when describing pain, and 1 in 5 women reported having felt dismissed by a healthcare provider. Part of working towards a solution includes broad change within the medical system. Until this change occurs women’s health may continue to be negatively impacted.
How did we get here? The issue is partially rooted in a historic lack of female subjects in medical research. This means that studies were done on men, and then the data from these studies was used to treat women. As women and men are biologically different, this is problematic. Compounding the lack of scientific data, many consider women-specific health issues taboo and are hesitant to discuss them. In some ways, women’s health remains a mystery. At TriNet we are raising our voice to identify the problem and begin a search for answers. This is where the “3 A’s” come into play: Awareness, Advocacy and Action.
Awareness is defined as “knowledge and understanding that something is happening or exists.” In the case of women’s health, awareness, aka the facts, is twofold. First, as discussed above, we must acknowledge that an issue exists. Next, with the understanding that we will continue to strive for better, we turn our awareness to the vast array of resources that TriNet and other employers offer in support of women’s health. Whether through the medical carriers we provide access to, the TriNet Enrich™ product line, our vendor partners such as the Employee Assistance Program (EAP)* and HealthAdvocate*, or other public facing organizations, TriNet-sponsored medical plans support women’s health in all ages and stages of life.
*The EAP and HealthAdvocate are services available through TriNet sponsored medical plans. To learn more, visit us online.
Highlighting the robust offerings also brings to light what is missing. When it comes to healthcare, we as employers can act as advocates and encourage women to advocate for themselves. This may feel overwhelming, so to help, we have assembled a quick healthcare advocacy checklist that you can share with your employees.
Take action to show women in the workplace that you are aware of the issue and are ready to advocate for them.
Join TriNet in our crusade for awareness, advocacy and action in women’s health. The time to begin is now. TriNet customers have access to all of the benefits noted in this article. If your business wants to learn more about the benefits available through TriNet-sponsored medical plans, contact our HR experts today.
© 2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved. This communication is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. TriNet is the single-employer sponsor of all its benefit plans, which does not include voluntary benefits that are not ERISA-covered group health insurance plans and enrollment is voluntary. Official plan documents always control and TriNet reserves the right to amend the benefit plans or change the offerings and deadlines. WE DO NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. This information is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.
This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.