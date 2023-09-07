Know the Difference: Understanding PEO vs. HRIS

The Role of a PEO

A PEO provides HR outsourcing services to a company, typically one that is small- or medium-sized, enabling the company to outsource some of its HR administrative tasks. The PEO and the client company enters into a contractual relationship which allocates certain duties and responsibilities between the parties. The PEO operates under a co-employment model in which the PEO, as a co-employer, is the employer of record for tax purposes and is responsible for collecting and remitting payroll taxes for employees on its platform. The client company focuses on its core mission and controls the day-to-day operations and supervision of its employees.

A Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO), like TriNet, is a PEO that has been certified by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Certification is granted to PEOs that have met, and continue to meet, the IRS’s strict standards for credibility and reliability in their experience, background, bonding, financial compliance and tax compliance.

A PEO can offer a large variety of outsourced services that go beyond basic HR tasks. The type and number of services offered depend on the PEO, the client business and the specific client-PEO contracts. Here are a few examples of what a PEO’s HR outsourcing services can include.

Payroll processing

PEOs offers payroll administration services where businesses can upload time reports for their employees and help with calculating deductions and paying employees via checks or direct deposit. The PEO collects the payroll taxes and remits to the appropriate taxing authority. The PEO can help with recordkeeping of payroll records too.

Employee benefits

PEOs helps with benefits administration. They provide information about PEO-sponsored benefit plans to employees, help administer benefits enrollment and process benefit deductions. PEOs also offer small businesses access to premium benefits.

Risk mitigation

PEOs provides expertise, guidance and best practices to clients to help with HR issues. PEOs can help your company improve worker safety, handle and expediate workers’ compensation claims, and provide resources on employment-related claims to help prevent these issues. Under certain circumstances, some PEOs offer a program to help to limit the exposure to these employment-related claims and to help manage the claims process for the business.

Compliance

Employers are responsible for adhering to a complex web of federal, state and local employment-related rules and requirements. These rules and requirements often change. PEOs provides their expertise and knowledge to help small businesses stays in compliance. By staying on top of compliance, businesses can navigate through the complex environment and help ensure compliance and helps to avoid noncompliance steep penalties.

Recruiting and onboarding

Small businesses often don’t have the resources to help with recruiting and onboarding new employees. PEOs offer recruiting and onboarding best practices to help business make better hiring decisions. PEOs may also help with initial training and provide tools to business to help with ongoing employee development and performance management. All this can help create a more motivated and effective workforce.

Workforce analytics

Some PEOs may provide access to tools to leverage company’s employee data with sophisticated analytics programs that provide insights to help you assess employee engagement and employee turnover.

Compensation benchmarking

One analytics function PEOs may provide is compensation benchmarking tool. This helps to compare job data and comparable positions in the market. This can help you align with your business needs and the market to attract new employees and employee retention.

HRIS: The Internal Tool for HR Departments

Attempting end-to-end HR administration by manual processes is an inefficient practice prone to errors. A human resources information system (HRIS) helps to automate the processes and to make them more reliable. An HRIS is available either as HR software that you can install in your computer system or as an online platform that stores information in the cloud.

If your company has limited staff to devote to HR administration, an HRIS can help minimize the time they need to spend on routine tasks. It helps to free up their time to handle other projects. An HRIS can also help ensure accuracy, which helps to reduce risks of noncompliance. Here are examples of functions that an HRIS may provide.

Applicant tracking

An applicant tracking function screens resume and collect and organize data about candidates. This may make it easier for recruiters to access and share information with each other.

Payroll processing

An HRIS can help you manage payroll through the employee lifecycle. It can collect employee information, hours worked, calculate deductions for taxes and benefits, and calculate and pay employees.

Managing employee data

Payroll data needs to be organized and stored, both to help the smooth running of your company and to meet certain federal, state and local recordkeeping requirements. An HRIS can help ensure that records are being stored and easy to locate when needed.

PEO vs. HRIS

If you contract with a PEO, both you and the PEO will have certain responsibilities with respect to your employees. The PEO will handle certain HR administrative functions. If you use an HRIS, you will most likely handle those administrative functions in-house, using a specially designed HR software system.

Using a CPEO offers additional value that an HRIS does not. The certification helps assure businesses that CPEOs are trustworthy providers with expertise and also prevents PEOs to evade certain payroll tax obligations.

Small and medium-sized business are more likely suited to work with a PEO for HR outsourcing services. The PEO helps to free up employees’ time so they can focus on the core mission of the business. As a company grows and scales, and it brings on additional personnel who can devote more time to HR matters, using an HRIS may be more cost-effective. However, companies may choose to stay with a PEO for its expertise and other advantages.

All Things Considered

In itself, the choice being yours is empowering. To make informed decisions, carefully consider your organization's current needs, short- and long-term goals, budget and internal resources. Then list the questions you'll want answered by PEO and HRIS services as you search for your best HR solution.

TriNet is a CPEO that has been serving businesses as a PEO provider for more than 30 years. In addition to being certified by the IRS, we are also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC).

Our full-service HR solution helps our client companies grow and thrive. Contact us to learn how we can help your business, or take our free assessment to find out whether a PEO is the right HR solution for your business.

This communication is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.

This article may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.