HR Software: 7 Big Benefits for Your Small Business

HR departments manage people over the course of the employee lifecycle, often juggling many different components from payroll and benefits to performance tracking and talent management.
As businesses grow and evolve, they sometimes buy different software and technology solutions to simplify HR functions. Unfortunately, they can easily wind up with an unwieldy array of vendors and software with overlapping functions. This complicates and compromises interoperability, not just among HR solutions, but also with other point solutions employees use.
Full-service human resource software can solve this problem by increasing HR functionality and boosting employee engagement. HR software streamlines human resources tasks and goals, optimizing workflows with digital solutions.
HR software can include online self-service tools, reporting and analytics, benefits enrollment, document management, expense management software, applicant tracking, professional growth tools and more. These features allow businesses to help manage HR in real time with a comprehensive platform that helps support business growth.
Businesses of all sizes take advantage of HR software, whether it's basic payroll software or cloud-based, comprehensive HR software packages.
With streamlined administrative tools and employee self-service options, the benefits of HR management software for small to medium-size businesses (SMBs) are vast. The best HR software is the one that works optimally for your business. Here are some things to look for.
HR software may be accessible to multiple users within a company, from top managers to the newest, first-rung employees. These HR systems make it easier for managers to focus on their primary goals. They offer easy access to core HR functions like time tracking, employee benefits and scheduling time off.
The right HR platforms can save businesses time and money—possibly even paying for themselves. Let's take an in-depth look at the possible benefits.
Workforce management is time consuming and tedious work for HR teams and the business. Although essential, they can be an unnecessary time-suck that pulls core HR attention away from larger business goals.
HR managers can spend up to 40% of their time on administrative, manual HR tasks and transferring data from one system to another. The software can drive efficiency through several key features:
HR software may also benefit the overall employee experience. A small business may see a boost in job satisfaction and productivity when employees have easy access to onboarding materials, performance metrics and other useful HR applications.
While having an internal HR team is important, automating tasks can increase the time and resources available for your team to pursue big-picture strategies and organizational efficiency.
This is especially true in regard to electronic Form W-2 or Form W-4 preparations. HR software may be a cost-effective option for SMBs.
Using a comprehensive HR tech platform means less manual entry and input, resulting in fewer human errors. This is particularly true when it comes to processing payroll and withholding income taxes.
Using integrated technology can also help your employees check their work or review submissions to reduce typos or double entries.
Using a comprehensive HR platform often means your employee data is stored in one place.
TriNet helps you transform your approach to document management with an intuitive self-service platform that helps streamline common business tasks. Access certain employee HR documents conveniently from the TriNet platform—all with flexible document storage so you can comply with industry-specific standards. Since this information is kept in one place, it can help you improve regulatory compliance.
The HR data held by SMBs is vital to their ability to grow and succeed. Managing this type of data through a sophisticated HR platform allows SMBs to address a critical concern that is often vexing: cybersecurity.
Top-end HR platforms help protect your data and minimize vulnerability to malicious attacks through firewalls, encryption and other cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, an HR platform can ease some concerns around business continuity and disaster recovery. Look for HR management software that has systems to back up your data.
There is no replacement for vigilance with respect to a small business' cybersecurity. Every business should run regular scans for viruses and unwanted computer activity.
TriNet is dedicated to security functions with a core mission of enabling enterprise and client business success through a risk-based platform designed to keep our most critical assets safe, resilient, and secure.
Our goal is to become an industry leader in security with key assets in business enablement, competitive differentiation, innovation and growth.
Employee engagement is a key factor in the overall success of an organization. Businesses with an engaged workforce tend to have happier employees, which may in turn, boost overall productivity and retention rates. TriNet’s Workforce Analytics allows SMBs to make smarter decisions that can improve employee engagement and see what’s needed to drive your company forward.
TriNet offers expertise on the issues that affect your people. In tandem with our full-service HR solutions, TriNet offers a comprehensive, reliable HR platform with self-service and mobile tools so you can manage your human resources needs.
Our HR platform helps support your business growth. You can easily access payroll, view TriNet-sponsored benefits, visualize your HR data, connect with external applications and more.
With everything integrated into one platform, you’ll spend less time on HR and gain insight to help you make decisions on every aspect of your business. The TriNet Integration Center allows you to further customize your experience by connecting popular business apps and unifying your data so you can drive productivity. Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
