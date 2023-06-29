A human resources information system, or HRIS, is an HR software package that collects, stores and manages employee data. HR professionals use this type of human resource management system to help automate standard HR processes, including hiring, payroll and performance management.
Typically, an HRIS will store human resources information such as contact details, job titles and work history. Certain HRIS solutions also allow HR professionals to generate reports and analyze company data in real time.
Without a doubt, an HRIS solution is an invaluable modern business tool. Here we'll explore numerous benefits and features of HRIS and their role in streamlining employee management.
HRIS solutions are widespread in the business market because of the array of benefits they provide. Large businesses can greatly profit from a strategic HRIS deployment. But small and medium-size businesses may actually benefit even more. It's no secret that managing human resources can be costly and complex. A large business might be able to cover all the expenses. But for small and medium-size businesses, the costs can be overwhelming. Here's how some of the best HRIS solutions could help your business and increase profits.
An HRIS automates many core HR processes that were traditionally handled manually. Tracking employee information and payroll processing have always been labor and time intensive. With an HRIS, it can help improve data accuracy, increase efficiency and decrease labor costs.
HRIS solutions can help streamline the recruitment process with automatic applicant tracking, job posting, application processing and background checks. Information for use during interviews can be easily displayed or printed. A robust applicant tracking system aids HR teams throughout the entire process. Notices, offers, rejections and other items can be auto-sent. All of this can significantly reduce an HR department's load.
An HRIS empowers employees to take more control of their careers. Using an employee self-service portal (ESS), staff can access and update their personal records anytime they need to. They can also view earned benefits, see their leave hours and usage, and register for training and development initiatives. These greater levels of self-management often enhance employee satisfaction in the workplace.
Quality HRIS software may provide secure, centralized platforms for storing and processing of sensitive information, preventing data from being misused or inappropriately shared. HRIS functions monitor access levels and follow data retention policies. It can also generate reports on any infractions that can be auto-directed to managers and cyber-administrators. This can help to quickly identify discrepancies and potential departure from compliance requirements.
Data and analytics can be generated with a mouse click when using an HRIS. The results provide managers with information to help make informed decisions on staffing, training and other initiatives. Data that previously took days to compile can now be accessed instantly and reliably in a report.
TriNet’s HR technology can provide many benefits for small businesses in saving valuable time and energy. These offerings can allow an SMB to focus their efforts on their core competency and minimize resource draw required for HR functions. Some of these benefits include:
Human resource information systems provide myriad helpful tools and services applicable to businesses large and small across industries. Here's a more detailed look at some of the features and functions of a typical HRIS.
When implementing a new HRIS, there are some basic steps to consider with deployment:
Here are considerations to how employees can best take advantage of an HRIS:
Human resource information systems are one of the most important tools for businesses today. An HRIS can help you manages employee data, tracks labor costs and can help improve employee engagement and satisfaction. An HRIS also helps companies comply with certain compliance regulations, streamline complex processes and gain greater insight into employee performance. They're becoming increasingly popular as businesses seek more efficient ways to manage their human resources.
Primary trends include using cloud-based systems, analytics integration and mobile-friendly HRIS platforms. These further reduce costs and improve employee performance. Additionally, an HRIS provides comprehensive views of employee data and greater insights into workforce trends.
TriNet provides HRIS solutions for businesses with five to 1,000 employees
