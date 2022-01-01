Privacy and Data Security FAQ's

FAQs

Q: What types of personal information does TriNet collect through TriNet-owned websites and other means?

A: TriNet may collect a variety of information, including:

When you make a request for information from TriNet, submit a form, use our chat feature to speak with a sales representative, or apply for or inquire about job opportunities with TriNet, including your name, company name (if applicable), email address, transaction details, and the specific details included in any inquiry, form, request or TriNet job application (as applicable) that you submit to TriNet.

When you access and/or use any TriNet-owned website (collectively, the “Sites”), we automatically collect certain technical information, including your IP address, browser type, internet service provider, referring/exit pages, operating system, the type of device you are using, and the device identifier.

If you send us correspondence, such as emails or letters, or if other users or third parties send us correspondence about your activities or postings on any Sites, we may collect and store such information in a file specific to you.

Q: Why does TriNet collect this information?

A: The information we collect is required to provide you with our products and services.

Q: What is TriNet doing to protect the privacy of my account information?

A: TriNet is committed to the safeguarding of personal information and seeks to employ industry standard technologies and privacy practices to protect your information. In addition, all TriNet employees are required to complete privacy and security training every year. For more information, please access the TriNet Privacy Policy. If you have any questions, you can reach the TriNet Privacy Office at privacy@trinet.com.

Q: Does TriNet use cookies or other online technologies to collect information?

A: Yes, technologies such as cookies, beacons, tags, and scripts are used by TriNet and our affiliates, analytics service providers, and other third-party service providers. These technologies are used to analyze trends, administer the Sites, track users’ movements around the Sites, and to gather demographic information about visitors to our site. We may receive reports based on the use of these technologies on an aggregated basis and, in the case of registered users, on an individual basis as well.

Q: Can I disable or delete cookies?

A: Yes, you can disable cookies by making the appropriate selection from your browser options to inform you when cookies are set or to prevent cookies from being set. However, if you choose to disable or delete cookies, you may limit the functionality we can provide when you visit our Sites.

Q: Why do I need to answer security questions?

A: We use security questions to validate your identity, such as when you call our TriNet Customer Experience representatives with questions about your account or need help resetting your password.

Q: What else should I do to protect the privacy and security of my account information?

A: There are a number of common practices that you should take to protect your personal information, whether when using TriNet Sites or otherwise, including: never giving your username or password to anyone, always logging out of the site and closing your browser after you have finished viewing your account, and signing up for credit monitoring and identity protection offerings that are available from a variety of third party vendors.

Q: I am not sure if an email that I received is a legitimate TriNet communication. What should I do?

A: If you are not sure about the legitimacy of an email, do not open the message, click on any links or attachments, or provide any user names or password information until you have verified the authenticity of the communication. Emails from TriNet will always come from an account ending with @trinet.com. To verify whether a suspicious email is actually from TriNet, you should always contact a TriNet Customer Experience representative.

Q: I clicked on a link or opened an attachment to an email and now I believe it may not be legitimate. What should I do?

A: If you clicked on a link or opened an attachment in a suspicious email, your computer may be infected or you may have inadvertently provided sensitive information (i.e., personal information, password or log in details, etc.) to an unauthorized party. Contact your company’s information technology support team as soon as possible and contact a TriNet Customer Experience representative to verify the accuracy of your TriNet platform profile.

Q: How secure is my personal information using your online services?

A: The privacy and security of client data is of the highest importance to TriNet, and we consider it key to maintaining our clients' trust. Our colleagues are trained to keep your personal information confidential. We employ industry-recognized security safeguards to help protect your personal information from loss, misuse, or unauthorized alteration.

Q: Does TriNet sell my personal information to third parties for marketing purposes?

A: TriNet only shares personal information with approved third-party service providers to facilitate the provision of our services. TriNet does not sell, rent, lend, or trade your personal information to third parties for marketing purposes.

Q: I opted out of marketing contacts from TriNet. Why am I still getting emails?

A: TriNet respects your desire not to be contacted. Your choice to opt-out only applies to promotional materials and not critical service notifications that pertain to your account with us. We take care to limit these notices to clients affected by the particular issue. Also, please note that if you have more than one email address on file with TriNet, you will need to opt-out separately for each email address (you can also choose to opt-out of one email address, but not the other(s)).

Q: Who can I contact if I have security questions concerning my personal information collected by TriNet?

A: If you have a security concern or other question involving your personal information collected by TriNet, contact your TriNet Customer Experience representative immediately.