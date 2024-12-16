Privacy Policy →

Privacy Matters

Protecting the privacy of the Personal Information that we hold is one of our highest priorities, and it is integral to the success of our business. Data privacy regulations are complex, and businesses must select a human resources provider that understands how to appropriately protect their information. Customers and prospective customers may have privacy concerns about the Personal Information that TriNet processes. We want to help you understand our privacy practices so that you can determine whether our services satisfy your specific regulatory and compliance needs.

We are dedicated to fostering your confidence in our services.

Our Mission

To help TriNet protect the Personal Information that is entrusted to us.

Ensure the proper collection, use, and disclosure of Personal Information.

Foster a culture that values privacy and data security.

TriNet Information Security and Privacy White Paper

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