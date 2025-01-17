Automate HR Compliance
Sleep a little better knowing our software and dedicated team of experts, will help you stay up to date with HR requirements and compliance.
Integrated HR Compliance Support
Payroll processing compliance
Paying your people is the one thing you want to do right and on time. Let our system calculate, remit and file your payroll taxes.
HR & benefits compliance
From ACA and COBRA to EEOC and I-9, we help you decipher regulatory requirements with confidence.
Outsourced compliance
Need extra support to help with HR compliance? Our dedicated experts are here to help you with the heavy lifting.
Compliance Assistant
With our Compliance Assistant built into the platform, you can stay informed of important federal HR related and custom deadlines:
- Get detailed explanations on certain HR compliance deadlines at the federal level that may affect your business
- Set custom deadline reminders unique to your business
- Sync reminders to your personal calendar so you can stay up to date with deadlines
- Use the Compliance Assistant dashboard to help monitor your deadlines
Stay confidently compliant
Onboarding
Configure workflows to collect new hire tax information, complete Form I-9s and send certain documents that are required for new hires during onboarding.
Deadlines
Leverage our built-in Compliance Assistant to help track and monitor certain important federal reporting deadlines.
Time Tracking
Automatically calculate overtime hours worked based on applicable state and local requirements.
Documentation
Keep all required employee documents in one place including policies, ERISA, Forms W-4s and I-9s.
