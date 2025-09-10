Legal Hotline Powered by Fisher Phillips
Confidential Guidance
Get up to 30 minutes of confidential general legal advice, backed by attorney-client privilege — so you can speak freely, knowing your conversation is private and protected.
Complimentary Access
TriNet clients enjoy complimentary access to the Legal Hotline, offering a direct line to experienced professionals who can provide general legal information. This resource is especially valuable when workplace issues become more nuanced or complex, helping clients navigate challenges with greater confidence and clarity.
When to Use the Legal Hotline
The Legal Hotline is available to obtain general legal advice about human resources and employment law-related concerns to help mitigate your risk of employment law-related claims. The Legal Hotline provides an excellent opportunity to obtain general legal information about a broad range of subjects.
Harassment or discrimination concerns
Wage and hour compliance
Leave of absence and protected leave
Hiring, onboarding, and background checks
Employee relations and workplace conduct
Performance management
Drug testing
Reductions in force
Termination risks and strategy
And more
Frequently Asked Questions
