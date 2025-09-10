HR ServicesRisk And ComplianceLegal Hotline

Legal Hotline Powered by Fisher Phillips

Expert legal insight, within reach.
TriNet has partnered with the law firm Fisher Phillips to provide the Legal Hotline, empowering businesses with access to seasoned employment law attorneys-offering peace of mind and a more proactive approach to risk mitigation.
Trusted Expertise
Fisher Phillips brings over 80 years of experience and a team of 550 attorneys across 41 offices nationwide.
Risk Mitigation
The Legal Hotline helps you proactively address employment law-related concerns-such as harassment, wage and hour compliance, and leave management-before they escalate into possible claims.
Confidential Guidance

Get up to 30 minutes of confidential general legal advice, backed by attorney-client privilege — so you can speak freely, knowing your conversation is private and protected.

Complimentary Access

TriNet clients enjoy complimentary access to the Legal Hotline, offering a direct line to experienced professionals who can provide general legal information. This resource is especially valuable when workplace issues become more nuanced or complex, helping clients navigate challenges with greater confidence and clarity.

When to Use the Legal Hotline

The Legal Hotline is available to obtain general legal advice  about human resources and employment law-related concerns to help mitigate your risk of employment law-related claims. The Legal Hotline provides an excellent opportunity to obtain general legal information about a broad range of subjects.

Harassment or discrimination concerns

Wage and hour compliance

Leave of absence and protected leave

Hiring, onboarding, and background checks

Employee relations and workplace conduct

Performance management

Drug testing

Reductions in force

Termination risks and strategy

And more

Frequently Asked Questions

Access to the Legal Hotline is available as part of the TriNet services.
The Legal Hotline is available for you to obtain general legal advice about human resources and employment law-related concerns to help mitigate your risk of employment law-related claims. It is available for questions that are beyond the scope of the TriNet services. If a deeper, unique, or ongoing engagement is needed, you may need to engage the Firm, which could incur a fee.
Fisher Phillips Firm will provide support.
Legal Hotline calls are limited to 30 minutes, with the option of engaging the Firm for further assistance (subject to additional fees)
Each call must pertain to a unique question. If the topic is the same as a previous call, you may need to engage the Firm, which could incur a fee.
Use of the Legal Hotline is subject to the Firm’s conflict check to ensure nothing precludes the Firm from providing support.

