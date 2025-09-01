Managing team and leadership needs

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s commitment to “good” goes beyond their product, to their employees. They focus on not only meeting seasonal needs but also hiring team members that bring good energy to everything they do. Supporting a large team with the resources and tools they deserve is a priority, and Van Leeuwen appreciates how TriNet enables them to support everyone from summer staff to team members pursuing long-term career paths within the organization.

TriNet provides the access to benefits that Van Leeuwen Ice Cream needs to offer a variety of medical plans available for employees’ specific needs and locations, enabling them to maintain growth and be competitive in the food retail space. And, for employees that do not participate in full benefits, Van Leeuwen appreciates being able to offer an Employee Assistance Program from TriNet, without the need to build additional internal infrastructure to support it.

TriNet’s comprehensive technology continues to evolve, meeting Van Leeuwen’s needs as they grow. They particularly appreciate the onboarding capabilities, which help them hire quickly and across several states, and successfully transition short-term employees after seasonal peaks. “Our team really appreciates the onboarding tools that help us hire at scale and get everybody set up in the platform quickly. And offboarding is just as easy, from distributing final checks to providing easy access to pay stubs and tax information,” says Margaux.