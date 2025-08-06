Pet Honesty
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
E-commerce
Location
Austin, TX
Challenge
A pet supplements company needed a more comprehensive HR solution that could meet their needs for managing a remote and hybrid workforce while expanding their product line and scaling distribution.
Solution
With TriNet’s expert support and user-friendly technology, Pet Honesty is confident in their ability to provide competitive benefits, maintain multi-state compliance, and pursue their goal of becoming number one in pet health and wellness.
What was even more attractive about TriNet is that it really allowed me as the HR leader to really develop engagement for our employees, talent attraction and retention, because we now had a suite of benefits that normally wouldn't be available to employees at a company of our size.”
Supporting more joyful years together
Pet Honesty was founded in 2018 by a husband and wife who were struggling to find the right products to take care of their pets. Their in-house PhD Animal Nutritionist formulates their clean supplements for both dogs and cats, built on products that are backed by real results from real pets. Pet Honesty’s mission is to give pets and their people happier, healthier years together.
When Gretchen Crist, Chief People & Culture Officer, first joined Pet Honesty, the organization was leveraging an ASO provider, which was not meeting their needs. With TriNet, this multi-state employer receives the support, technology, and better access to benefits they need to manage their remote and local team members, the complexities of payroll and compliance, and talent retention and attraction. And, as Pet Honesty continues to scale online and in over 9,000 retail stores, they know TriNet will continue to meet their needs.