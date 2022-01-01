Crosslink Capital’s mission is to support the most innovative entrepreneurs through leadership, coaching, resources and financial modeling. Founded as a spin-out from a famous investment bank in 1989, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm has evolved over the years and now focuses on financing start-up companies in the seed, series A and early growth stages. Today, their portfolio ranges from direct consumer commerce to enterprise infrastructure sectors with approximately $2.2 billion of assets under management.

Much like the start-ups and founders they serve, Crosslink has remained nimble and adaptive. To better accelerate companies in their early stages, the VC firm built Alpha, a “founders club for founders.” This exclusive networking organization allows tech entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with peers in an environment where they can speak candidly and forge deeper professional relationships. Crosslink hosts more than 60 events per year for this 2,000-member-strong community. “If you look at the history of [Silicon] Valley over the years, there's always been these cabals of folks who stick together really tightly, help each other, do great things together, start businesses, start firms and invest in companies. That's what they set out to do with Alpha,” said Joseph Guzel, Principal at Crosslink Capital.