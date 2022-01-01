01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Customer Stories
>
Crosslink Capital

Crosslink Capital

Financial Services

When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees.
Joseph Guzel
Principal, Crosslink Capital
Crosslink

COMPANY SIZE

20-99 Employees

INDUSTRY

Financial Services

LOCATION

San Francisco, CA

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

The early-stage companies Crosslink invests in need to concentrate on profitability and scaling without the distraction of researching day-to-day and complex HR tasks.

SOLUTION

TriNet’s HR solution and expert guidance frees their portfolio companies up to focus on running their business and helps mitigate HR issues as they scale.

Crosslink

Bay Area VC firm supports innovative entrepreneurs

Crosslink Capital’s mission is to support the most innovative entrepreneurs through leadership, coaching, resources and financial modeling. Founded as a spin-out from a famous investment bank in 1989, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm has evolved over the years and now focuses on financing start-up companies in the seed, series A and early growth stages. Today, their portfolio ranges from direct consumer commerce to enterprise infrastructure sectors with approximately $2.2 billion of assets under management.

Much like the start-ups and founders they serve, Crosslink has remained nimble and adaptive. To better accelerate companies in their early stages, the VC firm built Alpha, a “founders club for founders.” This exclusive networking organization allows tech entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with peers in an environment where they can speak candidly and forge deeper professional relationships. Crosslink hosts more than 60 events per year for this 2,000-member-strong community. “If you look at the history of [Silicon] Valley over the years, there's always been these cabals of folks who stick together really tightly, help each other, do great things together, start businesses, start firms and invest in companies. That's what they set out to do with Alpha,” said Joseph Guzel, Principal at Crosslink Capital.

It's hard to make some decisions in a purely digital platform without somebody to pick up the phone and call. I think customer service is where TriNet really shines.

Crosslink encourages their portfolio companies to use TriNet


The early-stage VC firm recognizes the value of putting the right systems, tools and processes in place to enable their start-ups to scale—and TriNet is one of those solutions. “We always encourage our companies to start treating the business like it's a $100 million business from day one, even if they’re not,” said Joseph. To help founders in their portfolio stay focused on business and profitability, Crosslink recommends TriNet as an HR solution to help manage the day-to-day and complex tasks such as payroll processing, benefits administration and risk mitigation from potential HR-related liabilities, to name a few. They believe that outsourcing HR to TriNet at the onset of the investment lays the foundation for rapid scale, minimizing potential HR issues and complexities down the road.


Crosslink values having a team of TriNet HR experts who help their portfolio companies and their employees handle tough HR needs. “It's hard to make some decisions in a purely digital platform without somebody to pick up the phone and call. I think customer service is where TriNet really shines,” said Joseph.

The reason why Crosslink continues to work with TriNet is the quality of the product, and the support that you give entrepreneurs and your venture clients is unprecedented.

TriNet allows Crosslink and their companies to execute their big, bold ideas


In addition to human customer service, the TriNet solution includes a comprehensive self-service platform to manage HR needs in real time. “The TriNet platform makes it so easy to do everything from shift your withholdings on your W2, to having your tax information readily available, to viewing your paychecks in such a detailed, intricate manner so you can understand exactly where everything is going,” said Joseph. He also appreciates the TriNet mobile app which enables employees to view pay details, access benefits cards, request time off and more, from anywhere.


Crosslink outsources their HR to TriNet so their team of over 30 employees can prioritize finding new, cutting-edge companies and supporting their portfolio. “The reason why Crosslink continues to work with TriNet is the quality of the product, and the support that you give entrepreneurs and your venture clients is unprecedented,” said Joseph. TriNet empowers Crosslink Capital and their companies to focus on what matters most—supporting big, bold ideas.



Related Customer Stories

Financial Services
MBANC
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director
Financial Services
LOUD Capital
Ryan Retcher, COO
Financial Services
Greycroft
Hannah Shore, Platform Director

Explore Our Services

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy