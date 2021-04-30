TriNet Recognized as a 2025-2026 Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

Press Releases

Dublin, CA — June 03, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For.

“Receiving recognition as one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report is a tremendous honor and a testament to our incredible colleagues. Their unwavering dedication to each other and our customers propels our mission forward every day,” said Catherine Wragg, TriNet’s Chief People Officer. “TriNet is committed to cultivating a highly collaborative workplace that empowers our team and offers growth opportunities, ultimately enhancing our ability to better serve our valued SMB customers.”

The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list evaluated more than 5,000 publicly traded companies based on key factors such as pay and benefits, work-life balance, stability, workplace safety, belonging, and career development.

