Year and Guide for HR Leaders
7 Tricky Scenarios HR Leaders Might Face in Q4 and How to Handle Them
We asked HR leaders in our network what Year End scenarios they’re facing and offer suggestions to help with each scenario below. We hope this help makes your Year End easier.
1. What’s The Best Way To Send Bonus Checks To Remote Employees?
- Discretionary bonuses are bonuses that are awarded based on management or leadership determination
- Non-discretionary bonuses are bonuses that employees earn based on performance and employers are contractually obligated to pay
Either bonus type increases the total wages an employee receives and you should double check withholding criteria for the money you pay. But non-discretionary bonuses could have further implications on nonexempt hourly workers and overtime calculations. See this IRS article for more information on taxable situations.
The most secure and scalable way to send bonus checks would be through an HRIS system where payroll admins can select bonus amounts per employee and issue deposits through employees’ existing direct deposit accounts. This automatically withholds taxes appropriate for each employee type, and also renders employees’ whereabouts moot.
For companies without an HRIS system, or who issue paper checks, the situation can be more time consuming. Once you have the amount to be included in your bonus pay, and have calculated and manually subtracted and paid your employer income taxes, you’ll need to issue a net new check or add the amount to the employees normal wages and ship it to your employees’ address. Try to deliver those checks before any company announcements regarding bonuses are made so that those receiving or expecting bonuses aren’t worried.
2. How Do I Make Remote Employees Feel Included At Holiday Parties?
- Holiday parties, dinners, or get-togethers have been a sure fire way of bringing people together in positive ways. But what if your employees are remote? Or what if your workforce is SO distributed that you live and work in different states or countries?
- Here are a few helpful ways our People Operation leaders at TriNet shared to drive engagement around the holidays:
Be inclusive and recognize all holidays represented by your workforce.
Ask employees to share their holiday or religious ceremony pertinent to the end of the year. Gather those holidays and descriptions together and share them more broadly across the organization. Share at an all hands meeting, or in a shared Google Slides deck. This is a great way to support your entire team.
Set up Zoom calls that don’t require people to be sitting in front of their desks.
Zoom meetings. We hear you “Ugh. You’re over them!” But Zoom, or other video conference providers, are still useful in providing ways for people to share facial expressions, ideas, and camaraderie when working distantly. But to make it more fun for the holidays, take the pressure off! Ask employees to join a holiday gathering, but don’t require them to be sitting down and attentive. Allow them to just have the camera turned on while people are at home doing normal things. More like how families sometimes use Facetime. Walking around the house with cameras on, pulling people into the kitchen as you fix up your favorite Holiday Mai Tai.
Host an in-person gathering anyway!
Maybe not all employees can attend an in-person gathering, but there’s really nothing that beats in-person fun. Accept that remote employees have unique benefits like less commute time, and local or in-person employees have the unique benefits of being able to attend in-person meetings. You don’t need to adjust for the worst case scenario to be inclusive. Instead, celebrate the diversity of what it means to be an employee in the various ways people choose to participate with work, these days.
3. Is there a way to send encrypted emails to employees to share Q4 and Year End results?
To keep your Year End data secure, it’s smart to consider sending sensitive info via encrypted email.
This is getting easier to do, but will depend on your email provider. We will cover how to encrypt your email in three of the biggest email providers here: Outlook, Gmail, Apple Mail.
Outlook
Outlook offers easy email encryption when email senders are ready to send their content. They literally have a button called “Encrypt” which ensures that all contents of the email are converted from readable plain text into scrambled cipher text. Only designated recipients of the email may read its contents. Here is their step-by-step guide to setting up encryption and using it on Outlook email.
Gmail
Gmail offers a confidential service on its emails that allows senders to specify if and when emails expire. Recipients will not be able to copy, print, forward, or download messages and the email will disappear upon its expiration date. You can also password protect these messages via a second-authentication SMS code. Here is Google’s step-by-step guide for sending confidential emails.
Apple Mail
Apple Mail has two services: signed mail and encrypted mail, both of which provide security measures to protect sensitive information. To send an encrypted email, both sender and receiver must have a personal certificate in their keychains. When an email is delivered, it will be designated as encrypted with an icon, but unless both parties have the correct “keys” Apple Mail will fail to decrypt the contents. Emails sent this way are read only. Here is Apple’s guide to encrypted emails.
Communicating important company information is key to transparent culture. But it’s imperative that sensitive data remain confidential and safe.
4. What are good questions to ask for Year End employee engagement surveys?
- How well do you feel you performed personally this year?
- How well do you feel your manager performed this year?
- Where do you feel our company is strongest?
- Where do you feel our company is weakest?
- What do you think our customers love most about our product?
- What level of confidence do you have that you will have your job in 5 years?
- How much do you support the vision of our leadership team?
- How inclusive do you feel your team is?
- How can we be better as a team?
- How can you be better as an individual contributor?
5. How do you make progress on recruiting as people take time off for the holidays?
To avoid getting caught in a recruiting rut, plan ahead and be flexible with your timing.
To start, ask your recruiting staff and/or hiring managers to plan their vacation and provide a working schedule. This will help your teams have visibility into when to coordinate interviews. It will also help set realistic expectations for estimates about when candidates can expect to hear back from you or your recruiter. The last thing you want is for an interview with a top talent target to go south because your company missed their deadline on status updates on the job.
Next, make sure you get clear times of availability for each of your candidates. Ask them, with respect to their family time and obligations, when would be the best times to connect, and when is totally off limits. Theoretically both parties (the hiring manager and the candidate) are looking for the job to work out. So it’s okay to ask for times to connect, even if it’s outside normal business hours, during holidays as long as it’s done respectfully and responsibly.
Finally, cut yourself some slack. Yes, this is going to be a harder season to meet your hiring goals. There’s no way around it. So sit back, be as prepared as you can be, and let everything else roll.
6. What are the top new benefits companies are adding to their offerings for the new year?
We looked at the Ben Benefits Outlook Survey, which surveyed 150 businesses on how they have adapted their benefits offerings to this new world of work, news articles like this CNBC story, and other industry surveys such as Workable’s, The New World of Work survey.
Amalgamating the findings from these independent surveys gives the following picture.
Employers are investing in employee well being programs
Many companies are supporting employee well being through gym memberships, remote office stipends. In fact, employers choosing well being benefits “are spending between £25-99 a month on each employee, and the benefits are clear: a happier, healthier team means better productivity, no burnout, and fewer sick days.” 44% of employers are investing in mental health benefits such as expanded health benefits or access to mental health apps.Employers are focused on employee engagement
Teams are more distributed than ever, which means getting the gang together to laugh and make memories is harder than ever. But that doesn’t mean businesses should stop trying to bring camaraderie and bonding into the workplace. While maybe not as powerful as in-person events, Zoom socials (like happy hours or game nights) can be effective ways for employees to establish bonds.
Employee engagement can also take the form of employee recognition programs, employee-led education programs, volunteer or civic opportunities, and more.
What is unique to your employee base? And how can you start thinking about how to engage those workers on matters that mean something to them?
7. How do you go about setting goals through your organization for the new year?
Goal-setting is a known tactic to fuel productivity. One Harvard Business Review study showed that of those surveyed, 84% had no specific goals at all; 13% had goals but they were not committed to paper; 3% had clear, written goals and plans to accomplish them.
The 3% with clearly written goals were earning 10X as much as those without goals, and the 13% with goals (but unwritten) were earning 2X as much as those without goals.
This isn’t the only goal-setting study that demonstrates the effectiveness of goal-setting on outcomes. But you’re wondering how to go about setting goals through the Year End and onto the New Year.
If your executive team has stated goals for the upcoming year, providing those visions to your team or department heads over the holiday is a good way for staff to consider the direction of the company and how best they can contribute to its success. Set up meetings before the holiday season to review individual contributor goals in January, and then build them into your documented goals for the business.
Cascading goals are a hierarchical framework to structure an organization’s goals. The executive level starts by setting strategic goals, and then those goals cascade down throughout the rest of the organization to help guide departmental-and individual-level goals.
TriNet Performance Management App makes it easy for managers and employees to post goals, take notes on goal achievements, and ensure alignment to the business.