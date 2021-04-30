TriNet Introduces “Ascend” Program to Develop and Elevate Top Sales Professionals

Press Releases

Provides a pathway to comprehensive training and a successful career in sales



Dublin, CA — July 2, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of TriNet Ascend, a specialized program designed to enrich, educate and empower aspiring sales professionals. This comprehensive experience combines immersive training, practical hands-on learning, and real-world sales exposure to build the skills, confidence, and knowledge needed for a successful career in sales at TriNet. In a job market that is increasingly challenging for those embarking on a new career, TriNet is investing in the next generation of sales professionals by offering a unique opportunity to join the company’s expanding workforce at its new location in Metro Atlanta with the possibility of relocating to one of TriNet’s field regions upon completion of the program.

“Amid the uncertainty many graduates face today as they embark on their post-college journey, we see a world of opportunity to unlock their potential and help guide them towards a career where growth and impact are intertwined,” said Shea Treadway, TriNet’s Chief Revenue Officer. “TriNet Ascend is more than just a program or job — it’s a unique opportunity that lays the foundation for a promising and rewarding future and career in sales.”

TriNet Ascend is built around highly structured onboarding, expert mentorship, hands-on selling experience, and exposure to real SMB challenges and opportunities. The program is kicking off at TriNet’s new Atlanta office, where program participants will be part of a vibrant team focused on learning, growing, and making an impact from day one.

“At TriNet, we believe that investing in people is fundamental to our success,” said Catherine Wragg, TriNet’s Chief People Officer. “TriNet Ascend embodies our unwavering dedication to forging impactful paths for top talent to grow into future leaders while delivering incredible value to our SMB customers.”

Applications for the inaugural Atlanta-based cohort of the TriNet Ascend program are now open. Interested individuals, including college graduates from all academic backgrounds, are encouraged to apply.





