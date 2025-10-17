The State of Employee Benefits
This is our benchmark report about which benefits employees care most about.
Drawing from exclusive TriNet data and dual surveys of over 1,000 small business employers and employees, it offers insights to help small companies cut through the noise and gain clarity on which benefits to offer, emphasize, or reconsider.
To help you make smarter benefit decisions backed with surveyed data.
This isn’t just another HR report—it’s a strategic asset for small business leaders in competitive hiring markets. Inside, you’ll find:
- Exclusive insights based on survey results from over 500 US small business employers and 500 employees
- Trends shaping benefit decisions in 2025 and beyond
- A breakdown of which benefits attract top talent—and which may have less impact
- Clear benchmarks to help you stand out while making the most of your resources
Download The State of Employee Benefits and take the guesswork out of your benefits strategy.