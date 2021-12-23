March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.
February 16, 2022
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced an exclusive partnership with WeWork, a leading flexible space provider, to become the company’s professional employer organization partner (PEO) in the United States.
February 15, 2022
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Zenefits, a leading SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution purpose-built for SMBs to enable people operations, from Francisco Partners. Effective today, Zenefits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriNet and will be known as TriNet Zenefits.
January 20, 2022
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the transition of the TriNet 401(k) Plan provider to Empower by the end of 2022.
December 28, 2021
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the most recent donor recipient of the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund (DAF), on behalf of TriNet’s Corporate Social Responsibility program: Hire Heroes USA.
December 23, 2021
TriNet, a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zenefits, a People Operations platform purpose-built for SMBs, from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the stock and cash transaction were not disclosed.