TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

TriNet Enters into Exclusive Agreement with WeWork as HR Services Partner to WeWork Members in the U.S.

February 16, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced an exclusive partnership with WeWork, a leading flexible space provider, to become the company’s professional employer organization partner (PEO) in the United States.

TriNet Completes Acquisition of Zenefits

February 15, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Zenefits, a leading SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution purpose-built for SMBs to enable people operations, from Francisco Partners. Effective today, Zenefits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriNet and will be known as TriNet Zenefits.

TriNet Teams with Empower to Provide an Industry-leading TriNet 401(k) Plan for Clients

January 20, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the transition of the TriNet 401(k) Plan provider to Empower by the end of 2022.

TriNet Provides Donation to Hire Heroes USA Supporting Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses

December 28, 2021

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the most recent donor recipient of the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund (DAF), on behalf of TriNet’s Corporate Social Responsibility program: Hire Heroes USA.

TriNet Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Zenefits

December 23, 2021

TriNet, a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zenefits, a People Operations platform purpose-built for SMBs, from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the stock and cash transaction were not disclosed.

