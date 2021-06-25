01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
A selection of news stories from the world of HR involving TriNet.
The Great Re-evaluation and the New World of Work

February 1, 2022

PEO Insider—TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield is featured on the cover of NAPEO’s PEO Insider, where he discusses the new world of work, and what that means for TriNet’s customers and other small and medium-size businesses!

CES 2022 Trends That Will Reshape Exhibit Booths in the Year Ahead

January 26, 2022

AdAge—CES 2022 Trends That Will Reshape Exhibit Booths in the Year Ahead

Covid Is Having a Profound Impact on U.S. Businesses: How Will You Adapt?

January 4, 2022

Inc. Magazine—Covid Is Having a Profound Impact on U.S. Businesses: How Will You Adapt?

Exploring Leadership, Brand Launches and Taking Risks

January 1, 2022

Industry Era—Congratulations to TriNet SVP/CMO/CCO Michael Mendenhall for being featured as a Top 10 Inspiring CMO!

Embrace technology that creates an inclusive work culture’: More companies invest in comms tech to facilitate future of work

October 14, 2021

Digiday—What TriNet learned about accelerated technology use and the future of work in our SMB study with Morning Consult and The New York Times’ T Brand Studio.

Leaning on Tech—Relying on People

October 13, 2021

New York Times—How have smaller businesses with fewer resources fared during the pandemic? To find out, The New York Times and TriNet conducted a survey with Morning Consult.

3 Tips for Small Businesses on How to Meet the Changing Needs of Employees

August 20, 2021

Inc. Magazine—A TriNet survey reveals how leaders are adjusting to the changing nature of remote work and workplace culture.

Want a loyal customer base? Focus on corporate responsibility

June 25, 2021

The pandemic, which shook companies to their core, revealed a need to focus on employee wellness and support. Tuminelli, who joined the human resources consulting firm TriNet in mid-2020, sees balancing purpose-driven initiatives (both internally and externally) with stakeholders as a significant priority. "There's always multiple people on each side of every issue, and every issue is not cut-and-dry. It takes a lot of good listening as we think about how to position things and how to approach the world." For example, TriNet established "BUILD Week" last year, organizing "belonging, unity, inclusion, learning, and diversity" activities for the company. Through that, employees were more engaged with each other and hence, forthright with their customers.

