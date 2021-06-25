February 1, 2022
PEO Insider—TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield is featured on the cover of NAPEO’s PEO Insider, where he discusses the new world of work, and what that means for TriNet’s customers and other small and medium-size businesses!
January 26, 2022
AdAge—CES 2022 Trends That Will Reshape Exhibit Booths in the Year Ahead
January 4, 2022
Inc. Magazine—Covid Is Having a Profound Impact on U.S. Businesses: How Will You Adapt?
January 1, 2022
Industry Era—Congratulations to TriNet SVP/CMO/CCO Michael Mendenhall for being featured as a Top 10 Inspiring CMO!
October 14, 2021
Digiday—What TriNet learned about accelerated technology use and the future of work in our SMB study with Morning Consult and The New York Times’ T Brand Studio.
October 13, 2021
New York Times—How have smaller businesses with fewer resources fared during the pandemic? To find out, The New York Times and TriNet conducted a survey with Morning Consult.
August 20, 2021
Inc. Magazine—A TriNet survey reveals how leaders are adjusting to the changing nature of remote work and workplace culture.
June 25, 2021
The pandemic, which shook companies to their core, revealed a need to focus on employee wellness and support. Tuminelli, who joined the human resources consulting firm TriNet in mid-2020, sees balancing purpose-driven initiatives (both internally and externally) with stakeholders as a significant priority. "There's always multiple people on each side of every issue, and every issue is not cut-and-dry. It takes a lot of good listening as we think about how to position things and how to approach the world." For example, TriNet established "BUILD Week" last year, organizing "belonging, unity, inclusion, learning, and diversity" activities for the company. Through that, employees were more engaged with each other and hence, forthright with their customers.