Want a loyal customer base? Focus on corporate responsibility

June 25, 2021

The pandemic, which shook companies to their core, revealed a need to focus on employee wellness and support. Tuminelli, who joined the human resources consulting firm TriNet in mid-2020, sees balancing purpose-driven initiatives (both internally and externally) with stakeholders as a significant priority. "There's always multiple people on each side of every issue, and every issue is not cut-and-dry. It takes a lot of good listening as we think about how to position things and how to approach the world." For example, TriNet established "BUILD Week" last year, organizing "belonging, unity, inclusion, learning, and diversity" activities for the company. Through that, employees were more engaged with each other and hence, forthright with their customers.