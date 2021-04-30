Press Releases

Features TriNet Customers Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Zap Surgical Systems, Good Culture, and Zymo Research

Dublin, CA — May 12, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today unveiled its new brand campaign. Part of the “People Matter” creative idea, the new campaign, “Your Path, Our Purpose,” celebrates the unique journey of TriNet customers as they drive change, spark innovation, and positively impact their communities and employees.

At the heart of the campaign are vivid, stunning portraits captured through the lens of world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, who once again collaborated with TriNet to bring these stories to life. With a dynamic visual style and stand-out special effects, by the Emmy® award-winning Garson Yu, and spectacular sounds created by artist and film composer Piers Baron, the campaign immerses viewers into each story, starting at the pivotal moment where purpose meets action. It unfolds like a book coming to life, guided by a moving pen, bringing authentic meaning to every frame.

“Small and medium-size businesses are driving change, improving lives and shaping communities through their innovation and determination,” said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. “This campaign is a celebration of their impact and a testament to why TriNet exists—to support and empower them at every step of their journey. We are thrilled to partner again with Annie Leibovitz, who has been an integral part of our ‘People Matter’ series highlighting the incredible ways SMBs are changing the world.”

Featured Entrepreneurs and Businesses

“Your Path, Our Purpose” follows four TriNet customers on their journeys while visually spotlighting the place or moment where something happens for the greater good. Each image illustrates them driving change, innovating in their respective industries, and improving lives. The campaign highlights an impressive group of SMB leaders and their companies, all embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, including:

Zap Surgical Systems – A trailblazer in advanced surgical robotics, Zap Surgical is redefining radiosurgery with its ZAP-X platform, bringing life-saving stereotactic treatments to more people worldwide. Led by Dr. John R. Adler, Jr., a globally renowned innovator and the inventor of the CyberKnife®, Zap is at the forefront of transforming healthcare.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream – What started as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of New York City in 2008 has grown into a beloved brand with locations across the country. Co-founded by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O'Neill, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, offering eclectic dairy and vegan flavors that delight ice cream lovers everywhere.

Zymo Research – Since 1994, Zymo Research has been a global leader in biotechnology, advancing cutting-edge discoveries in epigenetics, microbiomics, and Next-Gen Sequencing. With its innovative tools and global reach, Zymo empowers researchers in academia and the biomedical field to push the boundaries of science.

Good Culture – Founded in 2015, Good Culture is revolutionizing the dairy aisle with its line of organic, pasture-raised, and additive-free cultured foods. Co-founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner have turned cottage cheese into a modern-day superfood, showing the power of real, clean ingredients to transform the way we eat.

TriNet’s “Your Path, Our Purpose” campaign will run nationwide across television, radio, digital platforms, and out-of-home advertising, reaching audiences in major markets, including New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Boston, and Atlanta. With its compelling storytelling and iconic visuals, the campaign shines a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of small and medium-size businesses and underscores TriNet’s unwavering commitment to their success.

