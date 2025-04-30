Your Path. Our Purpose.

Where incredible starts here. Celebrating where our customers’ journeys spark innovation, uplift communities, and make a lasting impact.
VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM
For over three decades, Zymo Research a US-based, private company has led the way in biotechnology, driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to making state-of-the-art research products and services simple and accessible. Their groundbreaking technologies in epigenetics, microbiomics, and Next Generation DNA sequencing have not only empowered researchers and scientists worldwide but are now transforming the direct-to-consumer market. People are now beginning to embrace Zymo's cutting-edge science and workflows to gain insights into their wellness, nutrition, longevity, and overall wellbeing, making complex health data more accessible and actionable than ever before.
Inspired by a personal health journey, Good Culture is dedicated to reinventing the food system from the ground up with cultured dairy products crafted from simple, wholesome ingredients. Their commitment extends to making nutritious food accessible and sustainable, while championing animal welfare. As a certified B Corp, Good Culture collaborates with 1% For The Planet, donating 1% of their organic revenue to nonprofits that drive positive change for the planet and future generations.
In 2008, Van Leeuwen set out in their iconic yellow truck on the streets of New York with a mission: to create exceptional ice cream using high-quality ingredients for everyone to enjoy. Nearly two decades later, these culinary innovators continue to uphold their commitment, serving deliciously simple ice cream in over 70 company-owned scoop shops and thousands of supermarkets and food stores across the United States.
ZAP Surgical Systems was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University, with the mission of redefining non-invasive brain tumor treatments for both physicians and patients. Before founding ZAP, Dr. Adler was the inventor and pioneer behind the CyberKnife® robotic radiosurgery system. His newest innovation, the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, reflects his and ZAP’s commitment to delivering the most advanced, cost-effective brain tumor care to the millions of patients worldwide who currently lack access.