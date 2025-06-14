DCG is a global investor, builder, and incubator committed to advancing decentralized ecosystems built on blockchain technology. As the most active investor in the space, DCG has backed over 250 early-stage technology companies across 40 countries and holds more than 70 token and digital asset investments. In addition to its investment portfolio, DCG is the parent company of subsidiaries including Grayscale, Foundry, Fortitude, Luno, and Yuma.