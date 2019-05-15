TriNet offers access to dental coverage through two carriers (Aetna and Guardian) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (Dental 0), a middle option (Dental 50) and a low option (Dental 100). In addition, Aetna and Guardian offer a Dental Value Plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).
Deductible
Preventive Services
Other Services
Orthodontia Coverage
Dental 0
$0 single/
Fully covered
65% - 90%
Yes, adults and children, 50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit
Dental 50
$50 single/
Fully covered
65% - 90%
Yes, adults and children, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit
Dental 100
$100 single/
Fully covered
50% - 70%
N/A
Aetna Dental Value Plan*
Guardian Dental Value Plan
$50 single/ $150 family
|Fully covered
|30% - 50%
|N/A
*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska