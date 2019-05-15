TriNet offers access to dental coverage through two carriers (Aetna and Guardian) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (Dental 0), a middle option (Dental 50) and a low option (Dental 100). In addition, Aetna and Guardian offer a Dental Value Plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Deductible

In-Network Preventive Services

In-Network Other Services

In-Network Orthodontia Coverage Dental 0 $0 single/

$0 family Fully covered 65% - 90% Yes, adults and children, 50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit Dental 50 $50 single/

$150 family Fully covered 65% - 90% Yes, adults and children, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit Dental 100 $100 single/

$300 family Fully covered 50% - 70% N/A Aetna Dental Value Plan* Guardian Dental Value Plan

$50 single/ $150 family Fully covered 30% - 50% N/A