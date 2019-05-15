TriNet will continue to offer access to life insurance plan options through MetLife, including basic and supplemental life, as well as supplemental AD&D plan options.
|
|
Basic Life and AD&D Insurance
|
Supplemental Life Insurance
|
Supplemental AD&D Insurance
|
Overview
|
Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees.
|
Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death only.
|
Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only.
|
Coverage for Worksite Employees
|
Company can choose from the following levels of coverage:
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are $20,000 to $500,000, in $20,000 increments.
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage.
Coverage levels are $25,000 increments, up to $500,000.
Statement of Health not required for coverage.
|
Coverage for Spouse or Domestic Partner
|
N/A
|
Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also purchase spouse or domestic partner coverage up to $25,000 (3 bundled dependent options available).
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
|
Coverage for Child(ren)
|
N/A
|
Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect coverage for their child(ren) up to $10,000 (3 bundled dependent options available). Covers children up to age 26.
|
Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
*If a worksite employee did not elect supplemental life coverage when first benefits eligible, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health requirements and life insurance coverage will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier. If the worksite employee elects to increase coverage they may be subject to Statement of Health requirements and, if so, the additional coverage elected will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.