TriNet will continue to offer access to life insurance plan options through MetLife, including basic and supplemental life, as well as supplemental AD&D plan options.

How the Options Compare

Basic Life and AD&D Insurance Supplemental Life Insurance Supplemental AD&D Insurance Overview Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees.

Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death only. Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only. Coverage for Worksite Employees Company can choose from the following levels of coverage: $10,000

$20,000

$40,000

$100,000

$150,000

$200,000

$300,000

$500,000 Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are $20,000 to $500,000, in $20,000 increments.

Statement of Health (SOH) and carrier approval is required when requested coverage level exceeds $300,000 or is increased by more than one increment.* Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are $25,000 increments, up to $500,000. Statement of Health not required for coverage. Coverage for Spouse or Domestic Partner N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also purchase spouse or domestic partner coverage up to $25,000 (3 bundled dependent options available). Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.

Spouse or domestic partner coverage is 50% of worksite employee election amount. Coverage for Child(ren) N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect coverage for their child(ren) up to $10,000 (3 bundled dependent options available). Covers children up to age 26. Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members.

Child coverage is 15% of employee election amount per child.