TriNet offers access to dental coverage through two carriers (Aetna and Guardian) and each offer four dental plans.
Deductible
Preventive Services
Other Services
Orthodontia Coverage
Dental 0
$0 individual/
Fully covered
65%-90%
Yes, adults and children, 50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit
Dental 50
$50 individual/
Fully covered
65%-90%
|Yes, adults and children, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit
Dental 100
$100 individual/
Fully covered
50%-70%
N/A
Aetna Dental Value Plan*
|$50 individual/
$150 family
Fully covered
30%-50%
N/A
*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska