TriNet offers access to dental coverage through two carriers (Aetna and Guardian) and each offer four dental plans.

Dental Plan Features



Deductible

In-Network Preventive Services

In-Network Other Services

In-Network Orthodontia Coverage Dental 0 $0 individual/

$0 family Fully covered 65%-90% Yes, adults and children, 50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit Dental 50 $50 individual/

$150 family Fully covered 65%-90% Yes, adults and children, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit Dental 100 $100 individual/

$300 family Fully covered 50%-70% N/A Aetna Dental Value Plan*



Guardian Dental Value Plan $50 individual/

$150 family Fully covered 30%-50% N/A





*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska