Disability Benefits

TriNet offers access to several short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

Disability Plan Options Short Term Disability Long-Term Disability Option Paid for By Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings Weekly Maximum Benefit Upaid Elimination Period Maximum Benefit Duration Paid for By Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings Monthly Maximum Benefit Upaid Elimination Period Maximum Benefit Durantion 2 Company 60% $2,308 8 Days 25 Weeks Company 60% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 3 Company 50% $2,308 8 Days 25 Weeks Company 50% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 4 Worksite Employee* 50% or 60% $2,308 15 Days 24 Weeks Company 60% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 5 Worksite Employee* 50% or 60% $2,308 15 Days 24 Weeks Company 50% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 6 Worksite Employee* 50% $2,308 15 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee* 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA** 7 Worksite Employee* 60% $2,308 15 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee* 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA**

*If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during open enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.

**Social Security Normal Retirement Age (SSNRA)



