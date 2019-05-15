Disability Benefits

Disability Plan Options
|Short Term Disability
|Long-Term Disability
Option
Paid for By
Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings
Weekly Maximum Benefit
Upaid Elimination Period
Maximum Benefit Duration
Paid for By
Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings
Monthly Maximum Benefit
Upaid Elimination Period
Maximum Benefit Durantion
2
Company
60%
$2,308
8 Days
25 Weeks
Company
60%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|3
Company
50%
$2,308
8 Days
25 Weeks
Company
50%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
4
Worksite Employee*
50% or 60%
$2,308
15 Days
24 Weeks
Company
60%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|5
Worksite Employee*
50% or 60%
$2,308
15 Days
24 Weeks
Company
50%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|6
Worksite Employee*
50%
$2,308
15 Days
24 Weeks
Worksite Employee*
50% or 60%
|$10,000
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|7
Worksite Employee*
60%
$2,308
15 Days
24 Weeks
Worksite Employee*
50% or 60%
|$10,000
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
*If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during open enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.
**Social Security Normal Retirement Age (SSNRA)