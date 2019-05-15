FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.

Flexible Spending Accounts

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year will increase by $200 to $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible health care-related expenses, up to $3,050, per benefits plan year . OR Limited-Use Health Care FSA For worksite employees enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) with a health savings account (HSA). Eligible expenses include dental and vision expenses shown in IRS Publication 969, but exclude HSA-eligible medical expenses. Dependent Day Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible expenses related to the care of a child or eligible dependent, up to $5,000 per benefits plan year .

FSA Key Dates

2022 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates March 31, 2023 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts. June 15, 2023* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts. July 31, 2023 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2022 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.

2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates March 31, 2024 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. June 15, 2024* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. July 31, 2024 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.

*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.

Health Savings Account

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750.

If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:

A one-time, lump-sum payment during the TriNet benefits plan year; or

Payments on a monthly, quarterly, annual or annual + monthly basis.

HSA Key Dates

2023 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates April 1, 2023 New HSA elections start on the first pay date following April 1, 2023* April 1–December 31, 2023 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2023 calendar year contribution limits January 1–March 31, 2024 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2024 calendar year contribution limits.