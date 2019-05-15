Once the Benefits Strategy Solutions period begins, you must take action and make your benefit selections and funding decisions for the new benefits plan year by 10 p.m. PT on January 31. We'll help ensure you don't miss a single important date. Look for weekly emails for important information about how to confirm your benefits funding selections.

Ready to get started?

Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and look for the blue "Go To Benefits Strategy Solutions" button.



What Happens If You Don’t Submit Your Benefits Strategy Solutions?

There may be significant impacts to your funding strategy for the 2023 benefits plan year, which begins April 1, 2023.

As most of the current plan offerings will not be available, your strategy will transition using the most comparable options, including adjustments to the new minimum contribution levels.

Benefit offerings may not align with your business goals and financial objectives.

You may not have an opportunity to change your benefit selections and funding strategy for the new plan year.

Worksite employees may have to bear the full rate increase.

What’s Next

When the Benefits Strategy Solutions period ends, open enrollment for worksite employees begins soon after. We’ll communicate directly with worksite employees to help explain TriNet-sponsored benefits and the enrollment process.