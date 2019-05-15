Disability Benefits

TriNet offers access to several short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

Disability Plan Options

 Short Term DisabilityLong-Term Disability

Option

Paid for By

Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings

Weekly Maximum Benefit

Upaid Elimination Period

Maximum Benefit Duration

Paid for By

Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings

Monthly Maximum Benefit

Upaid Elimination Period

Maximum Benefit Durantion

2

Company

60%

$2,308

8 Days

25 Weeks

Company

60%

$12,500180 DaysSSNRA** 
3

Company

50%

$2,308

8 Days

25 Weeks

Company

50%

$12,500180 DaysSSNRA** 

4

Worksite Employee*

50% or 60%

$2,308

14 Days

24 Weeks

Company

60%

$12,500180 DaysSSNRA** 
5

Worksite Employee*

50% or 60%

$2,308

14 Days

24 Weeks

Company

50%

$12,500180 DaysSSNRA** 
6

Worksite Employee*

50%

$2,308

14 Days

24 Weeks

Worksite Employee*

50% or 60%

$10,000180 DaysSSNRA** 
7

Worksite Employee*

60%

$2,308

14 Days

24 Weeks

Worksite Employee*

50% or 60%

$10,000180 DaysSSNRA** 

*If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during open enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.

**Social Security Normal Retirment Age (SSNRA)