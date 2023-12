TriNet offers access to dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (Dental 0), a middle option (Dental 50) and a low option (Dental 100). In addition, Aetna and Guardian offer a Dental Value Plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Deductible

In-Network Preventive Services

In-Network Other Services

In-Network Orthodontia Coverage

In-Network Dental 0 $0 Individual/

$0 family Fully covered 65%-90% Yes, adults and children,

50% to $3,500

lifetime benefit Dental 50 $50 Individual/

$150 family Fully covered 65%–90% Yes, adults and children,

50% to $1,500

lifetime benefit Dental 100 $100 Individual/

$300 family Fully covered 50%–70% N/A Aetna Dental Value Plan* Guardian Dental Value Plan $50 individual/

$150 family Fully covered 30%–50% N/A

*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska