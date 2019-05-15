FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.

To help worksite employees maximize their savings with their flexible spending accounts (FSA) and understand important deadlines, click here to launch the FSA e-guide.

Flexible Spending Accounts

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible health care-related expenses, up to $3,050, per benefits plan year . OR Limited-Use Health Care FSA For worksite employees enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) with a health savings account (HSA). Eligible expenses include dental and vision expenses, but exclude HSA-eligible medical expenses. Dependent Day Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible expenses related to the care of a child or eligible dependent, up to $5,000 per benefits plan year .

FSA Key Dates

2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates December 31, 2023 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. March 15, 2024* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. April 30, 2024 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.

2024 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates December 31, 2024 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2024 plan year accounts. March 15, 2025* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2024 plan year accounts. April 30, 2025 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2024 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs

*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.

Health Savings Account

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $4,150. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $8,300.

If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:

A one-time, lump-sum payment during the TriNet benefits plan year; or

Payments on a monthly, quarterly, annual or annual + monthly basis

HSA Key Dates

2024 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates January 1, 2024 New HSA elections start on the first pay date following January 1, 2024* January 1–December 31, 2024



HSA contributions count toward IRS 2024 calendar year contribution limits

*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com).