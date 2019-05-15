Disability Benefits

TriNet offers several short-term
|
Disability Plan Options
|Short Term Disability
|Long-Term Disability
|
Option
|
Paid for By
|
Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings
|
Weekly Maximum Benefit
|
Upaid Elimination Period
|
Maximum Benefit Duration
|
Paid for By
|
Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings
|
Weekly Maximum Benefit
|
Upaid Elimination Period
|
Maximum Benefit Durantion
|
1
|
Company
|
66.67%
|
$2,308
|
7 Days
|
25 Weeks
|
Company
|
66.67%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|2
|
Company
|
60%
|
$2,308
|
7 Days
|
25 Weeks
|
Company
|
60%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|
3
|
Company
|
50%
|
$2,308
|
7 Days
|
25 Weeks
|
Company
|
50%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|N/A
|
Company
|
60%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Company
|
50%
|$12,500
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|6
|Worksite Employee**
|50%
|$2,308
|14 Days
|24 Weeks
|Worksite Employee**
|50% or 60%
|$10,000
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|7
|Worksite Employee**
|60%
|$2,308
|14 Days
|24 Weeks
|Worksite Employee**
|50% or 60%
|$10,000
|180 Days
|SSNRA**
|8
|Worksite Employee**
|50%
|$1,154
|14 Days
|24 Weeks
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Worksite Employee*
|
60%
|$5,000
|90 Days
|SSNRA**
*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.
**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.
***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.
****If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during Open Enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.