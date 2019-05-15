Disability Benefits

TriNet offers several short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

Disability Plan Options Short Term Disability Long-Term Disability Option Paid for By Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings Weekly Maximum Benefit Upaid Elimination Period Maximum Benefit Duration Paid for By Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings Weekly Maximum Benefit Upaid Elimination Period Maximum Benefit Durantion 1 Company 66.67% $2,308 7 Days 25 Weeks Company 66.67% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 2 Company 60% $2,308 7 Days 25 Weeks Company 60% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 3 Company 50% $2,308 7 Days 25 Weeks Company 50% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Company 60% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 5 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Company 50% $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 6 Worksite Employee** 50% $2,308 14 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee** 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA** 7 Worksite Employee** 60% $2,308 14 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee** 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA** 8 Worksite Employee** 50% $1,154 14 Days 24 Weeks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 9 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksite Employee* 60% $5,000 90 Days SSNRA**

*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.

**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.

***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.