Disability Benefits

TriNet offers several short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

Disability Plan Options
  Short Term Disability Long-Term Disability

Option

Paid for By

Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings

Weekly Maximum Benefit

Upaid Elimination Period

Maximum Benefit Duration

Paid for By

Benefit as % of Pre-Disability Earnings

Weekly Maximum Benefit

Upaid Elimination Period

Maximum Benefit Durantion

1

Company

66.67%

$2,308

7 Days

25 Weeks

Company

66.67%

 $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 
2

Company

60%

$2,308

7 Days

25 Weeks

Company

60%

 $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 

3

Company

50%

$2,308

7 Days

25 Weeks

Company

50%

 $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 
4

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 N/A

Company

60%

 $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 
5

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Company

50%

 $12,500 180 Days SSNRA** 
6 Worksite Employee** 50% $2,308 14 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee** 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA** 
7 Worksite Employee** 60% $2,308 14 Days 24 Weeks Worksite Employee** 50% or 60% $10,000 180 Days SSNRA** 
8 Worksite Employee** 50% $1,154 14 Days 24 Weeks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
9

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Worksite Employee*

60%

 $5,000 90 Days SSNRA** 

*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.

**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.

***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.

****If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during Open Enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.